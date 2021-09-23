DENTON — Police investigating a crash that sent three to the hospital on Thursday. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Sept. 23, emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision on Shore Highway west of Gay Street.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Ford passenger car, operated by Marquise Jackson, 38 of District Heights, Maryland, was traveling east on Shore Highway when it crossed the median into west bound traffic, striking a 2015 GMC SUV, operated by Claudia Yanacek, 73 of Columbia, Maryland, head on. Yanacek’s vehicle spun and struck 1992 tractor trailer, operated by Tia Gaines, 62 of Felton, Delaware.
According to Denton Chief of Police George Bacorn, both Jackson and Yanacek had to be extricated from their vehicles due to the severity of the collision. Jackson was transported to Bayhealth Hospital in Dover Hospital for treatment of very serious injuries.
Yanacek also sustained serious injuries and was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Gaines was transported to Shore Health in Easton for treatment of minor injuries.
Denton Police were assisted by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Road Troopers and Maryland State Police CRASH Team Investigators. Fire personnel from Denton and Greensboro Volunteer Fire Companies performed the extrications of both patients with the State Highway Administration providing traffic control for this incident.
West bound Shore Highway was shut down for approximately two hours in order to clear this incident.
