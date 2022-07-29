CAMBRIDGE — Maryland State Police announced five additional arrests in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old on July 4 in Cambridge.
Police arrested Lawar Turner, 21, of Ridgely; Markeem Turner, 24, of Denton; and Candre Meekins, 26, of Cambridge on Thursday, July 28. Naa'il Thompson, 22, of Cambridge was arrested on July 24. Devon Cannon, 26, of Cambridge was arrested on July 25.
Lawar Turner is charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a loaded handgun and other firearm charges. Markeem Turner is charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, along with use of a firearm in a felony crime and other related firearm charges.
Both are held without bond in the Caroline County Detention Center, according to state police. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 22.
Meekins is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a felony crime and other related firearm charges.
He remains held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the county district court on Aug. 22.
Thompson is charged with registered firearm/illegal possession, loaded handgun on person and illegal possession of ammunition. Cannon is charged with registered firearm/illegal possession and handgun on person.
Thompson remains held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center. No information on further court proceedings was immediately available.
Cannon was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled for a trial in the county district court on Sept. 13.
As of Friday, nine men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.
Four other men, Deondray Stanford, 22, and Dominic Savage, 32, both of Cambridge, Rahkeem Beck, 25, of Easton, and Isaiah Handy, 23, of Grasonville, were arrested earlier this month in connection to the homicide.
Stanford is the only man facing first-degree murder and assault charges.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred just before 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in the 1000 block of Cosby Avenue in Cambridge.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area for a gunshot victim, later identified as 24-year-old Tyuane “Pun” Johnson of Cambridge. Johnson was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his head.
Police attempted lifesaving measures at the scene while waiting for paramedics. Johnson was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where he was pronounced deceased that night.
Autopsy results from the office of the chief medical examiner ruled Johnson’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound.
Additional arrests may be pending further investigation. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact police at 443-298-9447. Callers may remain confidential.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to work the investigation with assistance from the Cambridge City Police Department. Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation, to include the U.S. Marshals Service, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Task Force, Talbot County Task Force and the Maryland Department of Transportation Police.
Troopers from the Easton and Centreville Barracks, the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. Team, Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Sciences Division are working on this case.
The Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office are also providing assistance.
