The Judy Center Early Learning Hub at H.H. Garnett Elementary School: Brittani Fahrman, Judy Center Family Service Coordinator, Beth DeSchepper, Judy Center Coordinator, and Denise Taylor-Turner, Project Right Steps Coordinator.
The Judy Center Early Learning Hubs of Dorchester County: Dr. Emma Pinkett, Sandy Hill Judy Center Coordinator, Alexis Morton, Sandy Hill Family Service Coordinator, Denise Taylor-Turner, Project Right Steps Coordinator, Dr. Sally Roberts, Coordinator, Judy Center at Maple Elementary School, Jamie Jenkins, Judy Center Family Service Coordinator at Maple Elementary School.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHESAPEAKE COLLEGE
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHESAPEAKE COLLEGE
Summer Moore, Family Service Coordinator at the Easton Judy Center Early Learning Hub and Denise Taylor-Turner, Project Right Steps Coordinator display program materials.
WYE MILLS — Project Right Steps, a local service that supports child care providers and families of children ages 0-5, recently announced that it has donated supplies to promote social-emotional wellness to several area Judy Center Early Learning Hubs.
Project Right Steps, managed by Chesapeake College, has been providing services to the upper Eastern Shore counties since 2005.
“Project Right Steps took part in Mental Health Awareness Month during the month of May, bringing attention to the importance of wellness in young children and the adults who care for them,” said Denise Taylor-Turner, coordinator of Project Right Steps. “With these donations, we are thrilled that our community partners will be able to continue to support social and emotional growth in children in the months ahead.”
The donations include educational materials, including books by Mo Willems and Patricia Hegarty, as well as Duplo Education block sets. The supplies will be used by the Early Learning Hubs during playgroups as a foundation of learning and to help children build the skills they need in order to be ready for school.
“What may appear as basic items, have the ability to teach children critical life skills, including how to understand emotions, develop their own self-image, and be responsible for their own actions,” Taylor-Turner said.
The groups that received educational donations from Project Right Steps include Talbot County Judy Center Early Learning Hubs at Easton and St. Michaels Elementary Schools, The Judy Center Early Learning Hubs of Dorchester County at Sandy Hill and Maple Elementary Schools, and Judy Center Early Learning Hub at H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown.
According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, research indicates that children who are mentally healthy tend to be happier, show greater motivation to learn, have a more positive attitude toward school, more eagerly participate in class activities, and demonstrate higher academic performance than less mentally healthy peers.
Project Right Steps is a free service that addresses the needs of child care providers and parents that are dealing with children (0-5) with challenging behaviors.
Project Right Steps is designed to support changes in the child’s behavior through the specialist’s work with both the child care provider and the family. Specialists offer services including observation, assessment, and consultation. They suggest strategies to assist the provider(s) and parents in addressing the child’s challenging behaviors. To learn more about Project Right Steps, visit childcareexchange.org.
