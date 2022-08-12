FEDERALSBURG — Several people at a public hearing Wednesday in Federalsburg spoke out against a tentative permit for the construction of a large aquaculture facility in one of the town’s industrial parks.
About 20 members of the public spoke almost uniformly in opposition of the permit at a Maryland Department of the Environment hearing for Norwegian salmon grower AquaCon.
AquaCon is seeking permission to build a roughly 25-acre building for an operation that could produce up to 33 million pounds of salmon each year. According to the draft fact sheet for the project, 99% of the water can be recirculated, with 1% of the water requiring discharge.
Speakers voiced objections to the proposed facility by citing concerns about the impact on the Marshyhope Creek, the waterway where the permit would allow the facility’s treated water to be discharged.
MDE representative Michael Richardson began the hearing with an explanation of the timeline of the approval process for the draft permit.
He explained that after receiving comments at the hearing as well as written comments submitted to MDE by Aug. 17, among other steps, MDE would make a final determination on the permit request, including potentially opting to not issue one.
Richardson explained that when an MDE permit is issued, it is with specific parameters.
“The permit is not a free pass for the applicant to do whatever they want,” Richardson said.
The first public comment focused on what would emerge as a major theme of the opposition to the permit — the possible danger posed to the Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds located in the creek. Mike Naylor said he came from Baltimore to speak in opposition.
Naylor said he promoted aquaculture for the state for seven years and is a strong proponent of aquaculture.
“I think aquaculture is the future. I know aquaculture is the future,” Naylor said.
Despite his strong advocacy, however, he said he was “honestly shocked” to see the point of discharge was “immediately above the spawning region in the last river in the state that has sturgeon.”
Naylor said he respected AquaCon’s right to pursue the opportunity, but he said it was incumbent on the state and MDE to consider the future and protect the sturgeon habitat.
Dave Secor, a professor at University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, said for 10 years he has been part of a Department of Natural Resources team of scientists studying the Atlantic sturgeon in the Marshyhope Creek.
Secor said the Marshyhope is Maryland’s only Atlantic sturgeon river and scientists aren’t certain about why the spot is so attractive for the fish.
He said the river cobble, a specific kind of stone, created a “unique habitat” for the fish, one not available elsewhere.
“These sturgeon, five to ten feet long, have no choice. They must come back to the Marshyhope Creek after hundreds of miles of migration, year after year, generation after generation,” Secor said. “They have no choice, but AquaCon does. There are other siting choices for AquaCon where they can mitigate risk by discharging into larger bodies of water.”
Matt Pluta of environmental group ShoreRivers said the project was too large.
“We think the size, the scale and the scope of this operation is way ahead of its time,” Pluta said.
Pluta questioned the idea that the plant utilizes a 100% recirculation method.
“What I see 2.3 million gallons coming up out of the ground, and 2.3 million gallons going back out into the water,” Pluta said. “This is a pump and dump operation.”
Federalsburg economic development icon Frank Adams, who worked to bring businesses to the town for decades (the proposed AquaCon facility would be located in an industrial park that is named after him), said there was too much uncertainty with the AquaCon plan.
“I’m not sure this one is one we should have,” he said.
Adams compared AquaCon to another business that came to town planning to capitalize on a new technology — and failed.
Sharptown resident Doug Stevens said any talk of jobs provided by the facility should be balanced with consideration of the negative effect on surrounding property values. He said he has witnessed the negative effects of development working as a realtor for 35 years.
“I’m all for growth, but not at the expense of clean air, clean water, property values and quality of life,” Stevens said.
Murray Chance, a Dorchester resident, shared his observation of the creek over time and his corresponding concern about the ability of the waterway to properly drain.
“I’ve been on the Marshyhope all my life,” he said, and he explained he has seen the creek fill up with silt over the years.
Chance said he was concerned about the “83,000 gallons per hour into a body of water increasingly getting filled in.”
“You’re going to have a cesspool,” Chance said. “It’s a very fragile system.”
Federalsburg resident Brian Gadow said when he researched the coordinates of the discharge location listed on the permit, Google Maps displayed the point on his neighbor’s front yard.
“This town wouldn’t exist without the Marshyhope,” he said of the importance of protecting the waterway.
Salisbury resident Bruce Robson criticized what he saw as a larger problem of inadequate MDE staffing leading to an inability to properly oversee permits.
“The Maryland Department of the Environment is stretched way thin ... and very obviously cannot cover what needs to be covered,” Robson said. “I don’t say this as a criticism but rather as a fact.”
Robson cited Valley Proteins in Linkwood as an existing exemplar of MDE’s inability to properly oversee permits.
“Years and years and years of egregious violations occurred,” Robson said. “I don’t see that putting it on their shoulders is the right thing to do right now.”
Susan Andrew, whose property backs up to the Marshyhope said that she didn’t want local residents to be “guinea pigs” for unproven technology.
“We don’t need jobs at any cost … not at the ruination of our town,” Andrew said.
Other concerns voiced during the hearing included stormwater runoff, potential increased risk of flooding, sinkholes, damage to or depletion of the aquifer, smell, traffic, other pollution and the potential for a massive, vacant building if the salmon farm fails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.