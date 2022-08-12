Mike Naylor leads off the public comment by saying that while he sees aquaculture as "the future," he opposes the permit

Mike Naylor leads off the public comment by saying that while he sees aquaculture as “the future,” he opposes the permit.

FEDERALSBURG — Several people at a public hearing Wednesday in Federalsburg spoke out against a tentative permit for the construction of a large aquaculture facility in one of the town’s industrial parks.

Download PDF AquaCon Draft Fact Sheet
MDE representative Michael Richardson addresses the crowd at the beginning of the hearing Wednesday evening.

