DENTON — About 50 citizens, mostly female, came together on Market Street, Sunday evening, to peacefully demonstrate the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark case that gave women the right to have an abortion since 1973.
They had signs, chanted slogans and ranged in age from six months to 70. Making her message graphically clear, one woman even painted a bloody hand across her mouth and affixed a coat hanger to her sign. There were no counter protestors.
“The government doesn’t need to be telling them what to do with their bodies — body autonomy is important,” event organizer James Merritt said.
A group of protester formed a semicircle around one of the speakers 17-year-old Avalon Roebuck. She was nervous but determined as she read from a piece of paper.
“This is a fight for the basic human right of bodily autonomy. We are here today not to mourn this right, but to claw it from its grave. I am here to denounce the Supreme Court’s decision and call for change.” Roebuck said, “It is my firm belief that no one should be forced to carry a fetus especially at the expense of their health and safety. We all know about ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage both of which often require an abortion.”
“But removing protections from abortion only causes safe and legal abortions to be gotten rid of. People will die and their blood will stay on the hands of the politicians responsible,” continued Roebuck. “They should advocate for the solutions at the root of the problem. Better sex education, better access to birth control and stronger social programs are all great starts. The overturning of Roe v. Wade is not only a massive blow to abortion, but the right to privacy itself.”
The circle waved their banners and clapped in response to her speech. From the empty lot on Third Street, the group moved to Market Street. In a long they waved signs and chanted, calling out to passing trucks and Priuses. Some cars honked in support, which gave the protestors a lift. One person gestured in defiance to the demonstrators. Others sat in their car stone faced as they waited for the light to change.
“Keep your rosaries off my ovaries!”, called the group, “What do want? Choice! When do we want it? Now.”
Kimberly Garen was there with her wife and daughter.
“I have a bloody hand across my mouth, because we won’t be silent. It is a woman’s right to choose,” she said.
Beck Carson said, “If they want to have the baby so bad, then we will send them (the babies) to them — honestly.
Carrying daughter Sailor across her chest, Kennedy Thomason said, “It baffles me we are going back in time to a time when people passed away because they weren’t able to access abortion and that kind of healthcare. I want that right to choose for my daughter and I want it for me in the future as well. I definitely want to protect the rights of the next generation. And it angers me that they think they can take that right away from my daughter and other people in this country.”
There was a woman who works in the trenches of the issue as an educator for Planned Parenthood.
“I have worked there for 15 years,” Lisa Wallace said. “I educate and train anyone who wants some education about sexual health. I am here for the same reason everyone else is, Roe v. Wade, it is just heartbreaking. I am scared for my grandchildren. Dead people with organ donation, have more rights over their bodies than women do.”
Aside from the intensity of purpose those assembled — gay, straight and trans, found camaraderie among themselves. Generations gathered on a sunny day to exercise their right to protest. A permit was acquired ahead of the the event to assemble peacefully.
Another car went by honking and they hooted and hollered to the sky.
