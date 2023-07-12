Talbot CARES

Talbot DES and Talbot Paramedic Foundation have renamed their Public Access Defibrillator stations program to Talbot CARES and added Stop the Bleed tourniquet kits and opioid overdose kits to give bystanders the tools to treat more emergency situations. From left: Talbot EMS Chief Matt Watkins, Paramedic Rachael Cox, Talbot Paramedic Foundation President Wayne Dyott and Talbot Department of Emergency Services Director Brian LeCates.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TALBOT PARAMEDIC FOUNDATION

EASTON — The public AED stations in Talbot known as “SaveStations” have a new name and new capabilities. The new name for the program is Talbot CARES, or Cardiac Arrest Rescue Emergency Station.


  

