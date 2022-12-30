EASTON — Qlarant, a private, not-for-profit quality improvement organization based Easton company prepares to celebrate a 50 year anniversary in coming months.
Qlarant (rhymes with “parent”) was founded as Quality Health Strategies by a group of physicians in Easton in April 1973, and is based on four pillars: program integrity, quality improvement, risk management and charitable investment.
The program integrity component fights fraud, waste and abuse in major government systems in programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Qlarant employees use data analytics to find people who might be abusing the system.
The second element of quality improvement programs meets the demand that requires external, third party review of services rendered.
Technology and data analytics for risk management is the third pillar of Qlarant’s operation. The company uses a proprietary software to process large volumes of data and uses algorithms to identify possible aberrations.
The Qlarant Foundation is the fourth pillar, a non-profit entity that has a board of governors and gives $300,000 to $500,000 in grants to non-profits and other good causes in Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Qlarant employees about 160 at the Easton location and more than 500 total in nationwide locations in Texas, California and Florida in addition to Maryland.
“This company has always been extremely entrepreneurial,” said Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsyth Jr., who said he is proud to be part of a big employer in Talbot County that puts “great people” to work in a “mission oriented company.”
Forsyth, a chemical engineer by training, said Qlarant is on of the few companies in the fields in which it is involved that are not only stable but growing.
“The sky is the limit,” Forsyth said of Qlarant’s focus on entrepreneurism and expanding the company’s capabilities. “We have a bright future ahead.”
Forsyth said his view of the future involved planning for the next 50 years. “(It’s) not two year money or three year money, but 50 year money,” he said, not only of the investments made in business, but also the investments in the community made through the Foundation.
The company plans a celebration of the anniversary in April.
