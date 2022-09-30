TRAPPE — A revitalization is underway at the Rural Life Museum in Trappe due to a recent influx of volunteers.
The status and mission of the local organization was explained at a meeting last week, and multiple people answered the call.
"We are calling this a reboot meeting," said Elizabeth Ferguson in her remarks opening the Sept. 21 meeting on the second floor of Trappe's firehouse.
Ferguson explained the status of the museum organization — it's in good fiscal standing but is in need of board members for the 501(c)(3) non-profit and volunteers to conduct maintenance and outreach.
The organization was making good progress until recently. COVID-19, the aging of volunteers and other misfortune derailed that momentum.
"It’s been three years," Ferguson told the gathering. "COVID has been three years, it hasn’t been good."
Charles B. Adams, Jr., a major driving force behind the effort recently passed — his funeral service was the day after the meeting.
"He was like the Energizer Bunny," Ferguson said.
Other key personnel have stepped back while some have moved elsewhere.
The museum was dealt another blow in 2020 when a recently built structure on the museum grounds was destroyed by a storm, and the damage was not covered by insurance.
The group listened to the summary of the challenges, and then the other positive parts of the prognosis. The museum owns the property on Backtown Road and the buildings on it, it owns the artifacts, and it has some money in the bank.
"It needs people," Ferguson said.
She described her efforts and the active social media presence being established by Linda Adams (daughter-in-law of Charles B. Adams, Jr.), as well as some maintenance efforts of personnel from the Chesapeake Center.
"We need a board of directors," she said. “It would be lovely to have a curator or a historian. It would be fabulous to have a volunteer coordinator."
Ferguson shared an anecdote of a recent conversation she had with a youthful prospective volunteer. The youngster listed soccer as a main interest, and she made the point to the attendees that not only should the organization actively recruit young people ("We need to get our kids involved."), but that volunteers should and would be welcome to pursue projects and takes they are interested in.
"If you're interested in something, you are 50% of the way there," she said.
Ferguson said the meeting yielded the requisite board members and more, and approval and official installation is in process.
The next meeting is scheduled for the third week of October, and those interested in the mission of the museum were urged to attend.
"We will find a job for you," Ferguson said.
"We have a rich history in the Trappe district," said Ferguson, "We'd like to preserve it and share it with others."
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
