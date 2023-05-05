EASTON — Rescuers helped get a 1,000 pound horse back on his feet after he slipped in his stall and couldn't stand back up Saturday morning in Trappe.
Caesar first met his owner, Paula Mumford Young, in 2012 when she bought him at the slaughter auction.
Young said the then-11-year-old draft horse was in terrible shape. He was "physically a mess," she said.
His hooves were overgrown, he was underweight and he wasn't acclimated to barns or stalls. Caesar had "just had been discarded," Young said.
Young, a now-retired critical care nurse, nursed Caesar back to health.
When Young walked into his stall at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, the 21-year-old former work horse needed a different kind of rescuing.
The massive half ton creature had slipped and fallen down in his stall, "in such a way he couldn't get his back legs under him," Young said.
She and Caesar tried together, but after 20 minutes, Young decided to call 911.
Easton Volunteer Fire Department responded, and the chief assessed the situation and made some calls. Cambridge's Rescue Fire Company came with an assistive device. Choptank Equine LLC Doctor Caitlin Harris came as well, as did Knott's Towing.
Getting the large mammal, "who weighs a ton," in the confines of the stall was a challenge, but the rescuers, working together, coaxing and pushing Caesar, got him back on four hooves. Caesar keep trying; "He wanted to get up," Young said.
"Cesar was very calm and cooperative and easy to work with, which made everything much easier and safer for everyone," Harris said.
"I was very happy to have so much cooperation and assistance from so many different people and fire departments, it was truly a team effort to get him up and back on his feet. Couldn’t have asked for a better outcome for him and I am glad I was part of such a great team of people," said the horse doctor.
"He's a true absolute gentle giant," Young said of the large horse she purchased in 2012 for $600, with the dual intention of saving him from slaughter, and as a companion for her other horse, Quincy, a thoroughbred she bought in 2010 after his racing career had ended.
Quicy, formally named Oxford's Gift of Excellence, raced for nine years. "That's a pretty long career for a race horse," Young observed.
"They're kind of famous," she said of her pair of mature horses who have been known to receive greeting cards and gifts addressed to them.
"They're just good boys," Young said of her good natured animals.
As far as their daily agenda, Young said the two retired horses are on their own program. "They do whatever they want ... they've got a good gig," she said.
