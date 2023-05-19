VIENNA — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a repaving project Monday, May 22, on a stretch of about two miles of westbound US Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) between Big Mill Pond and east of Mill Road.
Work will be conducted 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and during those times drivers can expect single-lane closures. The project is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather permitting.
Motorists will be safely guided through the work zone with a flagging operation, cones and arrow boards. Drivers should expect significant delays during work hours. Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface. Contractor George & Lynch Inc. will perform the work.
The State Highway Administration statement about the project acknowledged road work can be an inconvenience, but stated the work is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable transportation system. “To protect themselves and our work crews, drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance,” the statement said.
For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal. More information about the SHA can be found online at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.
