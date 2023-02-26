EASTON — The Talbot County Historical Society recently hosted a talk on ancient stone artifacts entitled “Romancing the Stone,” given by Terry Crannell of East New Market.
More than 50 people attended the Feb. 22 lecture as Crannell shared stories about his decades of experience uncovering manmade artifacts from local fields and shorelines.
Crannell began his slideshow with the picture of a large stone with a raised spiral pattern he calls the “Mystery Stone.” The Mystery Stone, about a foot in diameter, was found in the rock garden at his home around the time he was born, and it is still there almost 75 years later. A variety of experts have examined the stone.
“Nobody knows what it is,” he said.
The stone seems to be a talisman that has marked Crannell’s life, an item that may very well have imbued him with a love for artifacts that budded as a child and bloomed into a lifelong passion.
“I can’t explain it any better ... I was eat up with it,” he joked as he began his story.
As a child, Crannell found a box of shells in the attic that included three arrowheads, the next spark in his passion.
The desire to search fully came to fruition when he was doing one of his chores, removing stones from the garden bed. He found two arrowheads, and soon learned that such finds were relatively common in his area.
Crannell got on his bicycle and went to the next farm down, where he got permission to search the fields.
The cycle of searching continued, and it was not uncommon for the boy to ride his bike 15 miles to seek fields to walk, eyes fixed on the ground, up and down the rows, stopping to uncover relics from a bygone time.
Farm owners often greeted the youngster with skepticism that turned into an open door policy of welcome after the property owners found the youthful collector wasn’t trampling crops and was respecting the land as he searched.
Those early patrols through the freshly plowed ground yielded regular finds; on some days, dozens of them.
“In the course of an afternoon, you could find 20-30 arrowheads,” Crannell said.
Multiple trips to the same fields after tilling or rain events would continue to reveal more ancient treasures.
Even as an amateur, and barely a teenage one at that, Crannell tabulated and recorded his finds, and stored them by the location where he had discovered them. Despite a dearth of any information on local archeology, the teen found what he could and built his base of knowledge as he built his collection.
The seriousness and the joy of the past time was driven not only by the thrill of discovery, but also by Crannell’s burgeoning sense of what the artifacts meant, of the real human existences and the scope of time that each item represented.
“It’s amazing to look down and see a beautiful arrowhead laying there ... and to realize that you are the first person to touch it since early times, thousands of years most of the time,” he said.
Commonly, the artifacts can range from 5,000 to 10,000 years old, he said, sometimes much older.
Man-made artifacts aren’t the only items to be uncovered in an area like the Eastern Shore that has been underwater four times, Crannell said.
One slide showed a large megalodon shark tooth recovered from a shoreline on the Talbot side of the Choptank River, proof that times have changed, and flora and fauna have changed with them.
In addition to fossils, Crannell said other kinds of artifacts included projectile points and tools.
“Without these (tools), they wouldn’t have survived,” Crannell said of the scrapers and axe heads, among other items.
The appearance of the tools is not as striking, and many times tools are overlooked by collectors.
Crannell showed the listeners in the historical society’s large downstairs room of slides of individual artifacts, along with several photos of groupings of stones, some with a dozen or more.
He explained how the material used in many of the arrowheads and tools shows ancient glacial or hydrological activity, such as stones from much further north washing down a great river that no longer exists. Other times, it shows the extensiveness of the trade routes or the mobility of the ancients that left or lost the items.
Crannell found one specific such arrowhead in nearby Brookview, a Clovis point artifact, a rare find in the east believed to originate from thousands of miles away.
Some stones were lost on hunts, some buried in a cache for safekeeping, while others were used in ceremonial burials — all temporarily lost to the unrelenting sands of time, awaiting their eventually rediscovery in a modern day field or on the bank of a shoreline.
Sometimes artifacts were damaged by surfacing and not being discovered right away, perhaps being struck and scraped by a plow for decades before being noticed.
Crannell explained each stone tells a story and gives clues to its origins. The materials of the item, as well as the techniques used to knap (chip and shape with hands and tools) the stones into tools or projectile points are strong indicators of the age of the artifact.
“Each one has a special convergence of attributes,” Crannell said. “They’re like coins; coins have a date on them, these have other attributes.”
Throughout his time as a collector, from the early days of pulling stones from the garden as a child to his first presentation as a 14-year-old, and into adulthood, Crannell has had many interactions with archeologists and other subject matter experts, often trading knowledge, sometimes exchanging artifacts as gestures of respect for a shared affinity for the field of finding things in a field.
However, there is some static, Crannell humorously observed.
“Archeologists hate collectors,” he wryly remarked, citing the dislike for removal of the artifacts that amateur hunters sometimes incur.
He explained his view of collecting.
“When they are tilled up or are washed up, they are out of context,” he said. His care in cataloging and displaying the artifacts, coupled with the quiet passion with which he shares the story of the stones shows the items had been uncovered by the right person.
The pastime yielded thousands of literal touchstones to the lived experience of ancient people; it brought enjoyment to Crannell and his loved ones as they participated in the passion of hunting with him.
The “family affair” of combing fields and shorelines was something that added joy to the experience.
“It was the ambiance of being there,” Crannell said. Sometimes his kids would hunt with him, sometimes they would ramble around. The family would combine camping with artifact hunting, setting up on the spot at various shoreline or field locations. “It was really fun,” he reminisced.
Crannell explained to the audience the change to local collecting wrought by new environmental practices in agriculture and shoreline protection.
No-till plowing methods drastically changed the game in farm field collecting, as multiple inches of soil are no longer uncovered each year as the fields are prepped for planting. The erosion of the fields has reduced, Crannell said, and with it, the frequency of new discoveries. No-till methods combined with new vegetation buffers are good ideas, but bad for collectors, he said.
A similar decrease in collection opportunities has occurred as shorelines have been armored with stone rip rap or other measures. Again, Crannell said the environmental measures were understandable and necessary, even as they meant those stretches of riverbank would no longer yield treasures from another time.
Still, fields give up stones after a hard rain, and the wave action of storms still washes artifacts up on beaches.
“You’ve got to love it,” Crannell said of the hunt that often doesn’t produce any finds. He still searches, still finds, and he continues to review, study, enjoy and share the artifacts he as uncovered. “To me they are beautiful,” he said of his stones.
Each stone still tells a story, of their origin and of the people for whom the tools and projectile points were central to their very existence; for food, shelter, protection and ceremony.
They tell an additional story to Crannell too as he ages, and his memory follows the natural arc of fading somewhat with time. They serve as windows to his own memory, taking him back to walking up and down tilled rows as a boy, or combing a shoreline while his kids explored.
The stones have now included him in their story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.