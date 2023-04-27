Flag display honors heroes in Talbot County

The Rotary Club of Easton will hold its 13th annual Flags for Heroes event during Memorial Day weekend. For more information about Flags for Heroes or flag sponsorship, visit www.flagsforheroes.org.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY GEORGE HATCHER

EASTON — Community members are preparing to take part in Easton Rotary’s annual Flags for Heroes, an initiative to honor those who lost their lives serving in the nation’s armed forces.


