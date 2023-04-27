EASTON — Community members are preparing to take part in Easton Rotary’s annual Flags for Heroes, an initiative to honor those who lost their lives serving in the nation’s armed forces.
The event places large displays of flags at the county building alongside the Easton Parkway and at the community center on Route 50.
The local Rotary uses the event as a fundraiser, but the meaning has always been deeper.
Jackie Wilson was president of Rotary when the event was initiated 13 years ago, and co-chaired the effort when fellow Rotarian John Flohr brought the idea back to Easton after a trip to the West Coast.
Wilson said that in addition to promoting patriotism, the original intent was to involve and enrich the community, and to make Rotary more visible.
In the years since, the Flags for Heroes project has raised $450,000 in funds that all have gone back into the community, Wilson said.
“We give back to hero organizations,” she said, like fire departments, the sheriff’s office and the Talbot Hospice program for veterans. “We’ve made a difference in some of the local organizations.”
Wilson said she sees the impact directly through positive reactions like drivers honking their horns as they drive by while volunteers are placing the flags on the Wednesday or Thursday before Memorial Day.
“This is the most significant project for raising funds and making an impact,” said Rotarian George Hatcher of Flags for Heroes.
In his experience as an Easton Rotarian since 1989, Hatcher has found the event to go beyond fundraising to “benefit the heroes in our community.”
The flags hold an additional richness of meaning for him, as multiple members of his and his wife’s families have served, and that has further motivated his efforts to promote the project.
“It’s been something special to me, and I’ve tried to capture that for the community,” Hatcher said.
“When you see those flags flying ... it’s an emotional thing,” he said, a display that represents sacrifice.
“It’s a reminder that there are regular people who do extraordinary things,” Hatcher said. The reminder of sacrifice is why he believes it’s so emotional evocative: “That’s why so many when they see them.”
Sheriff Joe Gamble’s agency has benefited from the reinvestment of the funds into Talbot County, including in 2021 when the funds were used to obtain a K-9.
The impact for Gamble also goes beyond the practical, who still remembers the strong emotion he felt the first year the display was erected.
Gamble said he sees the the extended impact of the flags. “It’s tremendous, it draws us up from all the political garbage of today,” and brings a good to the community, and a good to the children of the community, Gamble said. “I don’t think they hear enough about this country,” he said.
Wayne Dyott of the Talbot Paramedic Foundation said the funds raised by the flags have benefitted his organization. “What it does in our community is immense,” he said.
As a Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy aboard the USS Constellation, the displays affects him directly. “Being a veteran, it’s touching that most people when they see those flags, they think about the veterans that serve,” Dyott said. “A lot of the veterans I know, when they see those flags ... it’s striking to them.”
Archie DeJesus is the commander of the Easton Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, and he and his cadets and adult members assist in putting the flags up and taking them down each year.
“It shows them that patriotism is a positive value,” the retired Air Force Lt. Col. said, “It’s a good thing to love your country.”
The task teaches the cadets about teamwork, and it is also a teaching moment for flag etiquette and treating the flags with respect.
“It makes me feel good that Easton still has a sense of appreciation for the people who sacrificed in the military,” DeJesus said. “The reality is, Memorial Day is for people who didn’t come back, for the people I knew who didn’t come home to their families.”
The flag project is particularly personal to Tom Hill beyond his work as an Easton Rotarian, beyond putting up the flags and taking them down, and the fundraising associated with the project.
For Hill, who was a baby when his father was killed on D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy with the 29th Division, it evokes deeper feelings.
“It makes me remember people who have served, whether they are people serving now, or 75 or 80 years ago,” Hill said.
In addition to Hill’s father, who is buried among his comrades near the beach at Normandy, Hill’s stepfather, uncle and multiple community members served as veterans.
“I think it’s really important that people living today understand the sacrifices of those many years ago, it’s for one reason — so that we can be free in America,” Hill said.
The rows of flags might be compared to the scene Hill saw on his two visits to the sacred resting place of 8,500 servicemen, a journey he said he recommends to all.
Hill described the, “sea of cross and Stars of David,” and “the sun glistening off blue waters, and puffy white clouds in the sky.”
“You just can’t help but feel a gratitude and a sentiment that I don’t known that any other thing could bring forth,” Hill said, “It was very moving.”
For more information about Flags for Heroes or flag sponsorship, visit www.flagsforheroes.org.
