SALISBURY — A juvenile corrections officer was indicted on sex offense and assault charges in the Wicomico County Circuit Court Monday.
Carlos Thompson, 33, of Salisbury, was taken into custody on Sept. 22 and held without bond after a detective from the Salisbury Police Department began investigating allegations that a 15-year-old female had sex with Thompson at his home earlier in the month.
Police reports indicate that the victim participated in a forensic interview with a child protective services worker and a Salisbury detective on Sept. 21. She disclosed that she first met Thompson while detained at the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center in Salisbury, where Thompson is employed as a corrections officer. During her interview, the victim also alleged that Thompson began messaging her on Facebook in July, which continued on a daily basis until the two began to text each other.
The victim told police that on Sept. 6, she contacted Thompson to tell him she wanted to run away. She gave him her address and jumped from her bedroom window to meet with him. Thompson then picked her up and drove her to his home, according to the police report.
The victim reported that Thompson took her inside the home and led her to a bedroom, then left the room and came back wearing only a towel. He then put his arm around the victim and began rubbing her arms and legs and eventually helping her undress, rolling her over her and having vaginal intercourse with her, according to allegations in the police report.
Afterwards, the victim said that Thompson dropped her off at the Walmart in Salisbury around 5:30 a.m. The victim later contacted her mother and asked her to pick her up from the store.
A detective from the Salisbury Police Department reviewed security camera footage from that night on Sept. 20 and observed a dark-colored Honda Sedan matching the victim’s description of Thompson’s vehicle stopping in front of the store. The footage also showed the victim exiting the passenger side of the dark-colored vehicle and later being picked up by her mother, according to police.
The victim also provided police with a description of Thompson’s home, giving details on the layout, furniture and sheet color. Investigators executed a search warrant on his home on Sept. 22 and confirmed that the victim’s description was accurate.
After an initial appearance and bail review in the Wicomico District Court, Thompson was released on a $50,000 bond. As a condition of his release, Thompson will be on house arrest and supervised by GPS monitoring. Thompson is also prohibited from having any contact with minors except for his own children, according to court records.
Thompson is charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault and contributing to certain conditions of a child — encouraging or causing any act, omission or condition which would result in a violation, render a child delinquent or in need of supervision.
Thompson’s case was forwarded from the county district court to the Wicomico County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to appear for an initial appearance on Oct. 22.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
