ST. MICHAELS — The Sea Scout Ship program has an open house scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
The open house will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Van Lennep Auditorium in the Steamboat Building of the CBMM.
Sea Scouts is a national program for boys and girls ages 14-21 offered by Scouts BSA, with sea scouts all over the country.
The goal of the program is to teach citizenship, character and physical fitness through improving maritime skills and knowledge.
The scouts are able to learn about maritime history through the museum and experientially learn practical maritime skills.
During the program, scouts will be able to actually go out sailing on ships and grow as individuals and as a team.
"The Eastern Shore is a particularly suited area for this program," said program director Rachael Weaver. "First, there is water all around and sea scouts provides any young person the opportunity to learn and experience a great natural asset to our area."
The maritime museum is the sponsor of the program. While the program is for youth, the organizers encourage parents and guardians to get involved.
"They will be able to learn along with their children and make memories that will last a life time," Weaver said."Sea scouting is a great opportunity to connect with the heritage of the Eastern Shore while learning new skills and going on an adventures with friends."
For more information on the program, contact Weaver by calling 443-523-9449 or email rweaver@dmvc.org.
