Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan, Brookletts Place manager Childlene Brooks, Maryland Secretary of the Department of Aging Carmel Roques and Upper Shore Aging Inc. Executive Director Andy Hollis pose for a photo during Roques’s visit to Brooklets Place on June 1.
Maryland Secretary of the Department of Aging Carmel Roques discusses her department’s mission and challenges at a meeting Thursday, June 1, at Brookletts Place in Easton.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Maryland Secretary of the Department of Aging Carmel Roques talks about issues facing older Maryland during a visit to Brooklets Place on June 1 in Easton.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Childene Brooks shows Department of Aging Secretary Carmel Roques pictures of the former building during the latter’s visit to Brooklets Place on June 1.
EASTON — Maryland Secretary of the Department of Aging Carmel Roques discussed her department’s mission and challenges at a meeting Thursday at Brookletts Place in Easton.
Roques addressed a gathering of more than 50 people and discussed the challenges facing individuals, family and the community as Marylanders age.
“The key responsibility the department has is to create policy, advocated for older people, get legislation passed that supports the well-being of older people, and plan, plan, plan,” Roques said.
The secretary said her department has a relatively smaller staff and budget, but that the focus of their work is securing funding and getting it to “where the programs and services happen,” including entities like Upper Shore Aging and local governments.
One priority set for Roques by Gov. Wes Moore is fully staffing the department’s vacancies.
Roques said the governor also tasked the department with finding better options for long term care.
“There aren’t many options, you either have the private resources to pay for assisted living, or you use all of your resources and you qualify as an impoverished person to live in a nursing home,” she said.
She called the process of cultivating more options for affordable long term care and support a “heavy lift,” but one she was optimistic about making progress on.
Moore also directed the department to focus on the safety of older people, including protecting against financial exploitation, as well as abuse and neglect.
The secretary then fielded questions from the audience, including the first one about resources for caregivers helping loved ones transitioning to long term care. Roques said more work needs to be done to ensure quality nursing home care, and that her department is also concerned with helping people have the resources they need to when they are transitioning to and figuring out how they are going to pay for long term care.
Another question was about the decreasing number of nursing homes, a trend Roques attributed in part to changing profit models. She said that part of the equation was a change in some of the modes in which older people are getting care, including in home services.
“She’s putting a spotlight on rural senior care issues, and it’s really invigorating to see a brand new secretary take the interest, especially in a rural community,” said Upper Shore Aging Inc. Executive Director Andy Hollis.
“I think it critically important to make the secretary aware of the issues that a rural community faces, and I think she understands that,” said Upper Shore Aging Board President Bill Shrieves.
After the meeting, Roques joined Brookletts Place manager Childlene Brooks on a tour of the facility before heading to her next meeting in Denton.
