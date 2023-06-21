DENTON — A section of MD 404 in Denton will be closed overnight on Monday, June 26, as worker replace a drainpipe underneath the roadway.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announce that a crew will work overnight on to replace a deteriorated drainpipe under eastbound MD 404 (Shore Highway) prior to Gay Street in Denton.
The project will begin at 9 p.m. Monday and is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
During that time, crews will excavate the eastbound roadway, remove the old pipe, install 120 linear feet of 24-inch diameter corrugated metal pipe, backfill and patch the roadway.
Eastbound MD 404 will be detoured during work hours. Drivers will be directed to MD 404 Business (Meeting House Road/Franklin Street) through Denton and back out to MD 404. Local businesses near the MD 404/MD 313 interchange can be accessed from MD 404 Business via 6th Street. This work will not impact westbound MD 404 traffic.
"The State Highway Administration understands lane closures associated with construction can be an inconvenience, but the work is necessary to maintain a world-class transportation system," said a SHA statement about the project. "Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance."
For a list of major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal. More information about the SHA can be found online at roads.maryland.gov. For real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.
