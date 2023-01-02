DENTON — The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Monday, Jan. 2, Sheriff Donald Baker reported the death of Cpl. Lucas L. Nagel, a six-year law enforcement veteran and school resource officer at Colonel Richardson High School.
An Army veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, Nagel took his own life the night of Dec. 31, the sheriff's office said.
"Cpl. Nagel’s death has touched every member of the Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement community, our partner agencies, and the community as a whole," the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday evening.
Nagel graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 2013 and joined the U.S. Army as a military police officer. He was on active duty in the Army for two years and a corporal in the Army Reserves.
While serving with the sheriff’s office, Nagel deployed with the Army several times, most recently to Guantanamo Bay Cuba to aid in the detention of Afghan prisoners.
Nagel did not stop his service to his community with law enforcement or the military, as he was a coach for Colonel Richardson High School Baseball, the sheriff's office said, adding that as school resource officer for CRHS, Nagel "excelled at keeping the entire campus safe and made many personal friendships with the students and staff of the school."
"We are all here for his family in this time of grief and we should keep them all in our thoughts and prayers," Baker said.
"Cpl. Nagel will always be a member of our family here at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, and his wife and family will never be left alone, as we will look after them just as Cpl. Nagel is now looking after all of us," he continued.
Information on Nagel's funeral arrangements will be shared by the sheriff's office when they are available.
Anyone struggling with mental health issues is urged to call or text 988 for the National Suicide Hotline.
