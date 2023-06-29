Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation

On June 21, Maryland Board of Public Works approved 38 new easements to permanently preserve 4,097 acres of prime farmland.

 PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 38 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation easements during the June 21 meeting. The easements will permanently preserve 4,097 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, for an investment of more than $19 million.


  

