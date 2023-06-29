ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 38 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation easements during the June 21 meeting. The easements will permanently preserve 4,097 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, for an investment of more than $19 million.
“Maryland’s beauty and heritage are woven into its 2 million acres of farmland and preserving this precious land is crucial to sustaining the state’s agriculture industry,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I am grateful for and thank all the farmers who volunteered to sell preservation easements through the preservation program.
The 167.8-acre R & A Dulin farm in Talbot was preserved for $343,617.75. Of that, 2.8 acres are reserved as a commercial permitted use envelope and 13.47 acres are already protected by prior restrictions. The easement payment of $2,267.65 per acre will be made on the remaining 151.53 acres.
The easement for one 63.02 acre farm in Dorchester was acquired for $252,080, and three easements were acquired in Caroline, preserving 358.74 acres at the cost of $1,147,980.
Easements for two farms in Kent totaling 211.27 acres were obtained for $1,016,715, and three Cecil farms totaling 335.93 acres were acquired for $2,214,696.
On the Lower Shore, four farms in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester were preserved.
The Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation was established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture.The foundation purchases agricultural preservation easements from willing farmers to forever protect prime farmland and woodland.
Under the conditions of the easements, the grantor relinquishes all rights to develop or subdivide the land for industrial, commercial or residential use, and agrees the will be preserved solely for agricultural use in accordance with provisions state guidelines. Each grantor agrees to manage the property in accordance with sound agricultural practices.
The newly approved easements will help the state meet its Chesapeake Bay goal of conserving and preserving over 1 million acres of productive agricultural land by 2030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.