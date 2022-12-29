EASTON — The companies that own Easton-based Shore United Bank and southern Maryland-based Community Bank of Chesapeake recently announced a merger of equals that will create a new company worth $6 billion.
Shore Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Shore United Bank N.A. and The Community Financial Corporation, the holding company of Community Bank of the Chesapeake, announced on Dec. 14 they have entered into a definitive agreement under which TCFC will merge with and into Shore in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $254.4 million.
The combined bank will operate under the “Shore United Bank N.A.” name, and the administrative headquarters of the combined company will be located in Easton. The combined company will trade under the Shore ticker symbol “SHBI” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, will operate under the “Shore Bancshares Inc.” name.
The combined company will operate a contiguous footprint throughout the Delmarva Peninsula, Southern Maryland, the Greater Baltimore-Washington area and Central Virginia with plans to expand into neighboring counties such as Prince George’s County, according to the statement.
TCFC president and CEO Jimmy Burke is set to assume the top role in the new company formed after the merger is closed on June 30, 2023.
Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, holders of TCFC common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock. Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and TCFC shareholders are expected to own approximately 40%.
The Shore United Bank website boasts the organization is, “a full-service community bank with a rich history dating back to 1876.”
Shore Bancshares Inc. is the parent company of Shore United Bank, and it is the largest independent financial holding company headquartered on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Shore United Bank operates 31 full-service branches, 32 ATMs, 5 loan production offices, and provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses and other organizations in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Caroline County, Dorchester County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Talbot County and Worcester County in Maryland, Kent County and Sussex County in Delaware and Accomack County in Virginia.
The company also operates trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.
“This combination creates a solid and very promising future for the combined organization. We are bringing together two well-known financial services brands that focus on providing remarkable client experiences, helping individuals and businesses reach their financial goals,” said Shore Bancshares President and CEO Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty. “The combined bank will remain committed to our employees and the relationships that they have developed over decades of serving our communities.”
TCFC is headquartered in Waldorf and is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.
TCFC’s branches are located at its main office in Waldorf, and branch offices are in Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California; and Fredericksburg-Downtown and Fredericksburg-Harrison Crossing, Virginia.
James M. (“Jimmy”) Burke, president and CEO of TCFC, commented on the merger.
“Shore and TCFC are both community-focused organizations, with similar cultures and visions for the future. Our combined size and resources will significantly enhance our scale and ability to help customers through higher loan limits, greater investment in technology and increased career opportunities for employees,” Burke said. “This will allow the combined bank to continue to deepen its presence in our core markets and will also allow us to expand more effectively in the markets that we wish to serve.”
Beatty spoke highly of the incoming leader of the combined company.
“Jimmy Burke is not only a capable banker, but he has also been a banker in Maryland for a long time. He has proven that he is worthy of taking over as president and CEO of the combined company at closing. Clearly Jimmy shares the same philosophy and values as we do at Shore United Bank,” Beatty said.
The merger was welcomed by Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism Director Cassandra Vanhooser.
“Shore United Bank has a long and storied history in Talbot County. This merger simply strengthens its position as one of the top financial institutions in the state of Maryland and one of Talbot County’s premier employers. We’re proud of their continued success,” Vanhooser said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
