EASTON — The top leadership at Shore United Bank said the Easton-based financial institution is set to grow in multiple positive ways with the upcoming merger of equals with southern Maryland-based Community Bank of the Chesapeake.
The merger was announced in early December and is on track for being finalized by July 1, a move that will give Shore United a $6 billion value and make it approximately the 150th largest bank in the country.
Shore United’s president and CEO Scott Beatty and executive vice president and chief operation officer Donna Stevens recently discussed the merger and the future for the bank.
The conversation between Shore United and Community Bank of the Chesapeake began in 2018, but the timing of data processing contracts forced a delay, Beatty said.
After a 2021 Shore United merger with Severn Bank, Beatty agreed to stay on for two more years (five years past his target retirement age, he joked), and a reignited conversation in the summer with Community Bank President and CEO Jimmy Burke foreshadowed a merger that could give Shore United its next leader in addition to more lending muscle.
“It went together pretty quickly,” Beatty said.
The additional lending ability facilitated by the merger is substantial, as Shore’s legal lending limit will grow from $50 million to $80 million.
“We can accommodate most any request we get at this point,” Beatty said.
Stevens pointed to the ability to expand service from a tech standpoint as a big benefit.
“It will give us an opportunity to expand and look to enhance our technology, so the digital offerings we have for our clients,” she said.
In terms of personnel outside of the CEO position, there will be no changes, Stevens said, as branch personnel and back office staff will remain constant.
“There’s no overlap,” she said of the siting of the two entities’ locations, “there’s no negative impact for any of our market — it will be a positive impact for our customers.”
“The current environment is tough on community banks because you have to make such an investment in technology, you almost have to grow to make some of those investments to stay relevant,” Beatty said, “People want the new, better things, and it costs money to develop those and put them in place.”
The merger will provide just that kind of growth, as Shore United’s market area will be paired with Community Bank’s strong presence in Maryland and growing presence in Virginia.
Beyond the more robust financial and customer service opportunities for the merged entity, the merger will give employees a better chance for both career growth and geographical flexibility.
“If you need to move around a little bit, our footprint is big enough we can probably find a place for you if you’re in Delaware, Maryland or Virginia,” Beatty said.
For customers, both depositors and borrowers, “local decisioning” is what sets Shore United apart, Stevens said. “Making sure we’re enriching the lives our customers — the products that we offer, the services that we bring to them, we really tailor it to the needs of the customer. Local decisioning, I think, is the biggest part. We’re quick to respond, and the decision makers are in the local markets.”
“That’s not going to change as part of the merger,” Beatty added. “They have the same vision we do.”
This merger is taking place against a background of nationwide trend of consolidation.
“We’ve gone from fourteen or fifteen thousand banks to less than 5,000 nationwide,” Beatty said, “Again, it speaks to the fact that you have to grow to survive.”
Beatty said the underlying principle of the bank’s growth was a drive to stay relevant to the communities it serves. He drew a comparison between food deserts, a term for the lack of grocery and food-buying options in a certain geographical area, with what he calls banking deserts, a similar absence or underserving for financial services.
“If you look at the Delmarva Peninsula, there’s not many banks that can accommodate the mid-market lending, the $5 million to $20 million loan,” Beatty said.
He explained some of the regional banks are less active in the lending market, and national banks are not lending either.
“I think it’s important for community banks to have some scale that can continue to service the communities that these other institutions have left,” Beatty said.
“We are a local community bank, and we will continue to be community bank,” Stevens said. “Even at $6 billion, Shore United Bank is still a community bank, and we’re still going to be here ... in all of our markets for all of our customers.”
Stevens said both rural community banks share the priority of taking care of local customers.
“We’re still here, we’re still here for the communities,” Beatty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.