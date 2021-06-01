EASTON — Five walked across the stage Friday, May 28, at the Chesapeake Christian School.
The aviator, Chase Magennis, who will soar the skies with skill and diligence, seeing the earth become small and the heavens wide.
The musician, Connor Swann, who will create music filling listeners with peace, comfort and purpose.
The peacemaker, Israel Dickerson, who has the gentleness of spirit that’s needed in a world filled with turmoil.
The boatbuilder, Isaac Little, whose vessels will dance to the rhythm of water, but be an anchor in storms.
The farmer, Hayden Thomas, whose love of the land and wisdom will produce harvests to provide sustenance for many.
During the hour-long ceremony, the five graduatesvreflected on their many years together at the small Christian school. Salutatorian Swann, said the years together went quickly.
“I wish I could have had more time, but I am thankful for the time we had,” he told his classmate in a short speech.
In perhaps the shortest Valedictorian speech this graduation season, Magennis wish his fellow graduates luck in the future.
While a couple graduates will trade the classroom for a paycheck, others will attend college or career training.
Magennis and Swann will attend Chesapeake College. Dickerson is enrolled in real estate study program. Little hopes to attend a maritime apprenticeship program and Thomas will work on the family farm.
During her address to the class, teacher Rhonda Kercheval told the students life is going to have highs and lows, but throughout God will be by their side.
“Life is hard. There will be many positives, but many pitfalls. When you are down, look at your hands. There are 10 fingers, remember these ten words: I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me,” she said quoting Philippians 4:13.
Kercheval asked the students never to lose hope and never forget God.
“You’re to do great things if you have God,” she said. “Remember that you have hope in God.”
Dickerson won the 2021 Harriet Tubman Memorial Scholarship. Megennis and Swann also won scholarships.
Samantha Irene Chester and Cheyenne Sage Stinchcomb graduated, but did not walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.