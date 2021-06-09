FEDERALSBURG — Racers ready? Go! And they are on the hill. This highly competitive family-centered sport is soap box derby racing. They found the only hill in all of Delmarva, which rolls right into downtown Federalsburg. The Delmarva Soap Box Derby took place there Saturday, June 5.
There were two age brackets and two different types of race cars, stock and super stock. They were so concerned about cheating that the kids switched wheels with each other after each race. No one could get away with extra fast wheels.
The winners of the event go on to compete in Akron, Ohio. The hill there is said to be much steeper. A lot of these soap box cars were built from kits at home. Imagine Christmas eve on steroids. It takes around four to six hours to build one. But would it be the one to carry the racer to victory in a sport measured in tenths of seconds?
“I want to go to Akron very bad. Whoever wins first place here today is going to Akron. Going down the hill is the best part. I love it,” said racer Frankie Jordan.
Her dad, Mark Jordan, said, “She has a good chance. She has a fast car.”
Golden trophies gleamed in rows on a table. The biggest one was three feet tall, and there must have been 20 in all. Three women sat under a white tent. One had a microphone and provided color to the start by mentioning the racer’s school, hobbies and other sports played. Although it was serious, it also felt communal. Local businesses sponsored different cars, and for every racer there were two volunteers. The town came out to see the show. Some sat with toddlers on the concrete curb.
“It is all fun, so I don’t count the weeks of prep time. I watched when I was little. The same hill,” said Derby Director Danny Phillips. Really it is a fun science experiment in gravity with kids in bike helmets and wrap around sunglasses. It’s not quite Kurt Busch, but they get up to 15 miles an hour.
“There are seven in the stock devision and 12 in the super stock division. It is the size of the kid. The super stock is a bigger car. You can only race up to 14 in the stock and up to 18 in the super stock. Our kids did it when they were little, and we have been to Akron. A lot friends and family — it takes a village to run this,” said Kim Phillips.
Rick Southard’s daughter Natalie has been to Akron.
“It’s a lot of fun. There are people from all over the world, like New Zealand and Japan. It is nice to see all those people. You make a lot of good friends in Akron,” Natalie said.
Jim Hagan is the director for Region 8. He said, “I am here to make sure it is a fun and fair race. We have inspections and everything. The family puts it together as a team and races together as a team. It is the only sport that has the whole family involved.”
The origins of Soap Box Derby start with a photographer from Dayton in 1933.
“The idea of the Soap Box Derby grew out of a photographic assignment of Dayton, Ohio, newsman Myron Scott. He covered a race of boy-built cars in his home community and was so impressed with this event that he acquired a copyright for the idea and began development of a similar program on a national scale,” according to his website.
There are a lot of life lessons that come out of this sport — like how to lose gracefully, how to work on a team, how to strive for excellence, how to improve. There is also a lot of rubber hits the road science like aerodynamics and physics concerning weight, drag and velocity. It is also great to see families working together on a project. The sport draws everybody in.
And there is another whole aspect, which is local businesses sponsoring a soap box racer. They splash their names across the box cars just like NASCAR. The graphics are pro level cool.
