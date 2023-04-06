EASTON — Scores of people searched through secondhand goods at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul on Thursday, March 30, in Easton.
The only open parking spot on Canvasback Drive was down the block and the aisles of the thrift store were alive with people.
The thrift store is open on Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings, and the crowd wasn’t due to a special event; rather, it was another day in the ministry of St. Vincent in Easton.
SVDP President Alex Handy said the ministry began as a food pantry in the closet-sized annex behind the former Catholic Church on Goldsborough Street.
In those days, the ministry handed out grocery bags of food to about 25 families.
The church was sold, and the base of operations moved to a storage unit near Idlewild Avenue and Route 50, helping feed 25 or 30 families.
“I assumed that’s all we were supposed to do, hand out meals,” said Handy, who became president of the organization in 2008.
That perspective changed for Handy when he attended a regional conference with peers ministering in other areas.
Other people were talking about thrift stores, helping people with emergency expenses, putting roofs on houses and more.
“We should be doing that,” Handy recalled telling himself.
He came back to Easton, and he spoke about his experience at mass and invited congregants to an interest meeting about extending the ministry.
To his surprise, 70 people showed up at the meeting, and $23,000 was donated. Soon thereafter, a building was rented at a charitably reduced rate, and more volunteers and donations came in.
The ministry eventually obtained the 7,000-square-foot warehouse near the corner of Canvasback Drive and Pintail Drive.
The building houses the thrift store, food pantry and ministry offices, and on a regular Thursday was relatively thronged with shoppers and volunteers.
Women and men, young and old, looked through racks of clothes, shelves with glassware, furniture and more.
The ministry, like the floor of the thrift shop, is busy and thriving. Last year more than 300 volunteers helped distribute $1 million in food and $250,000 in other assistance.
When asked about his motivation, Handy responded with a chuckle.
“Trying to get into heaven,” he said with a laugh. “Trying to live my Catholic faith,” he said with more gravity.
Ralph Case is another long-time St. Vincent volunteer; he has been helping since 2010. On Thursday, he was in the administrative office section of the building, at his desk completing his task of entering client names into the organization’s database.
“I’ve always volunteered someplace,” Case said. He paused when asked about his motivation to serve. “One of the mottos that I love,” he said, “’When you look in the face of a client, can you see the face of Jesus?’”
He said that question prompts him to remember the reason why he volunteers — as an act of faith.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is located at 29533 Canvasback Drive in Easton. The organization can be reached by phone at 410-770-4505, and the website is located online at www.svdpeaston.org.
The food pantry is open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The thrift store and boutique is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Family assistance is available 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Donations are accepted from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Furniture pickup can be arranged by calling 410-770-4505.
