ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels commissioners convened for a work session Wednesday, with their agenda including climate change surge flooding and a moratorium on tents.
The commission gave a big thank you to St. Michaels in Bloom, a local organization which has helped beautify the town, and to parks volunteers who beautified most of the planters around town with flowers and plants. Tourists were seen taking photos with the planters, so the commission considered them to be a big hit.
Operation Clean Sweep was discussed for Earth Day, coming up next Friday, April 22. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., it will have three staging areas for volunteers to help with a city-wide spring cleaning. Volunteers will be armed with rakes and bags and will pick up sticks and collect trash and debris from the roadsides.
A report recommending solar panels was discussed from the town’s Climate Change Sea Level Commission. The commission says implementing solar panels can save approximately $30,000. Some suggestions for where the panels could go were on top of the water tower, public buildings and maintenance buildings. It was also suggested to put solar panels over old drainage areas.
After very high storm surges last year, the commission is recommending putting tide staffs around the harbor to measure how high above sea level the water is rising. They will be synchronized to mean sea level and there will be a total of five staffs measuring at all times. That way visitors, residents and officials will know the measurement of the water around the clock.
Sea level at St. Michaels harbor is projected to rise 1.3 feet by 2050 and 2.4 feet by year 2075.
The commissioners also voted to put a moratorium on new tent permits, such as those used by restaurants for outdoor dining. This will control tents from going up in the town in order to preserve the views of the buildings and to rein in the multiple tents reported around the town that are generating complaints from the public and officials.
On a final note to the meeting and work session, a St. Michaels Community Center spokesperson reported that the center served 165 meals during their Easter Dinner program Wednesday.
