ST MICHAELS — The town of St. Michaels has hired an interim town manager after the firing of longtime manager Jean Weisman last month.
The Commissioners of St. Michaels announced Friday that they have appointed Jeffrey Rhodes as interim town manager.
“He comes to us from Cumberland, Maryland where served as city administrator from from 1/1/12 to 6/1/21. Mr. Rhodes comes highly recommended and has an impressive resume of streamlining and modernizing government operations,” the town commissioners said in a statement.
Rhodes worked for the city of Cumberland for 23 before retiring last month. “He has visited St. Michaels in the past and is enthusiastic about coming here to help us out until a full time Town Manager is recruited and hired,” the town said of Rhodes.
St. Michaels commissioners voted June 24 to fire Weisman. She had worked for the city for 37 years. The commissioners said Friday that Rhodes' appointment was an unanimous decision.
Rhodes is scheduled to start his interim job in St. Michaels on July 26, according to the town.
