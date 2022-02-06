ANNAPOLIS — State aid to local governments will increase in fiscal year 2023. Hiram Burch, manager of Local Government Research & Analysis for the Office of Policy Analysis, made the announcement during a presentation to the Eastern Shore Delegation on Friday.
Four counties on the Eastern Shore are among the top five in the state in contributions per capita, including Caroline and Dorchester on the Mid-Shore.
Kent and Queen Anne’s will receive less than the state average, and Cecil sits squarely at the state average of contributions.
Ther $23 million increase in state contribution to the Eastern Shore brings the fiscal year 2023 total to $735 million.
The bulk of aid from the State will go toward education, although it is broken down differently for each school system.
Overall, Caroline and Dorchester public schools make it into the top five counties receiving the most total state aid per pupil. Cecil came in at number 10, Kent at 17, Queen Anne’s at 21 and Talbot 23rd, of the total 24 counties in the state.
Enrollment and local wealth also impact local education aid, Burch noted. All of the Mid-Shore county school districts saw a decline in student enrollment, based on the number enrolled as of September 2021.
Conversely those same counties also saw a growth in local wealth, with the most growth in Dorchester — number three in the state for wealth growth — and Caroline, number five.
Contributing additional funding under Kirwan or the State’s Blueprint Initiative, Somerset County, Baltimore City and Dorchester County will receive the most funding per student, followed by Kent County. Caroline falls near the middle and Queen Anne’s and Talbot near the bottom, with the lowest funding per pupil given.
Even with that level of contribution, there is still a “pretty substantial” difference that will need to be made up in Kent, said Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36.
As the initiative stood originally, it was estimated that Kent County would have to raise property tax by 30% to meet the goals of the Blueprint. Jacobs is currently working on legislation, similar to small college grants, for a small school system.
“We look like the third wealthiest county looking at some of these numbers portrayed by the State, when in reality for the people that live here and work here, and have children in the system, it’s a total disparity. High property tax yield on a few waterfront properties are really not representative of the population in Kent County as a whole,” he said.
“You really have to look at the story in the whole context of it,” Jacobs said. “That’s what this delegation is really tasked with trying to convey [to the State].”
Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B, voted against Kirwan. His concern is that factors to determine median income were not considered. The Blueprint was sold with the understanding there would be time for local jurisdictions to adjust, which Mautz said is undeniably false, as the effects are already being felt in Talbot.
Mautz said one of his concerns is that the Blueprint will “get forced down our throats based off of the state’s wealth formula, which is flawed.”
This formula affects not only Talbot, but also Kent and Worchester, Mautz added.
“The crossroads we are going to have to face as a result of Kirwan is not some far-off date down the road as it was presented to us,” he said, “but is a very real reality local jurisdictions have to begin to address now.”
Jacobs said that when Kirwan 2.0 was rolled out last year, it actually saw an increase in line items, such as tutoring that was recommended for up to fourth grade and now is extended to high school seniors — that’s a significant price increase, and not part of the original cost outlined. And Jacobs fears that this isn’t the end, that more items will continue to be added to the Blueprint and subsequently need to be funded.
“We know we’ve got problems with kids not being in school as a result of COVID, but how is that going to affect this 10-year plan is still an unknown, and what effect that will have on the price tag,” Jacobs added.
And there is a lot of legislation tied to COVID across the state that is pending again this year, not necessarily related to education, but mortgages and rent, among many others, he noted.
Libraries, community colleges, health departments, and counties and municipalities, of which fire and police service fall under, as well as transportation, also receive State Aid funds.
The proposed FY 2023 state budget includes $45.9 million in enhanced funding for police aid. The allocation is based on county population ($6.46 per capita) and the number of municipal sworn officers ($975 per officer). Baltimore City receives $8 million under the formula enhancement. However, this enhanced funding requires a vote and approval by the General Assembly, said Burch.
State funding for fire and transportation did not significantly change for Mid-Shore counties from FY 2022 to FY 2023.
Throughout his presentation, Burch affirmed that many of the formulas used to calculate aid are wealth-based. For instance, Disparity grants provide funding to 10 low-wealth jurisdictions where per capita local income tax revenue is below 75% of the statewide average.
Maryland is one of the few states that allow local governments to impose a local income tax. To help alleviate potential disparities in local income tax collections, the program provides a grant to enable local income tax revenues to reach at least 75% of the statewide average.
Caroline, Dorchester and Cecil are among those 10 counties receiving Disparity Grant funds in FY 2023.
