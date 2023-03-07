VIENNA — A police investigation is underway after a Maryland State Police trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Wicomico County Monday night.
CRIME
State Police trooper shot during Wicomico traffic stop
- NATALIE JONES
-
-
- 0
VIENNA — A police investigation is underway after a Maryland State Police trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Wicomico County Monday night.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday, a Maryland State Trooper from the Easton Barrack attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Toyota Prius on eastbound Route 50 near the Vienna Scale House. Police said the trooper approached the passenger side of the vehicle to make contact with the driver.
During the traffic stop, the driver brandished a firearm and fired at the trooper, striking him several times, police said. The trooper returned fire at the driver.
The driver and suspect was later identified as Keiford Lee Copper, III, 23, of Trappe.
Police said there were two other people in the Prius, who were not struck during the incident. Officials are not identifying the occupants, but both are in police custody, according to a news release.
The Prius fled the scene traveling eastbound on Route 50, according to the release.
Another trooper on his way home heard the broadcast and responded to the scene, finding the injured trooper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The responding trooper provided medical treatment on scene until EMS personnel arrived. The injured trooper was transported by ground to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for treatment.
The trooper, an 18-year veteran of the Maryland State Police, was not immediately identified.
Police said shortly after 10 p.m., officers from the Delmar Police Department located the Prius in the area of eastbound Route 54 and Providence Church Road in Delmar. Officers followed the vehicle to the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, a “dead-end” residential street in Delmar.
Copper attempted to turn the car around, but hit the curb, crashed into two vehicles, and came to rest after hitting a tree, police said.
Officers surrounded the car and observed Copper alone and slumped over the wheel with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Copper was confirmed deceased on the scene by Hebron EMS personnel.
No shots were fired by law enforcement at the scene of the crash.
The other two occupants were not located until around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after a 911 call reported two unidentified men with hooded sweatshirts walking around a neighborhood in Hebron.
State troopers located the two men walking on Porter Mill Road toward Route 50. The men were taken into police custody without incident.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process both crime scenes.
Police said a gun was recovered in the Toyota Prius.
Copper has previously faced illegal gun and ammunition charges, according to court records.
Maryland State Police troopers, K-9 units and MSP aviation units responded to assist at the scene. Additional help was provided by local, state and federal law enforcement.
Investigators also briefed the Wicomico County State’s Attorney. Information from the investigation will be provided to the state’s attorney for review upon completion.
The State Police Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a concurrent investigation, according to the news release. The trooper involved in the shooting was released from the hospital and placed on administrative leave according to procedure.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.