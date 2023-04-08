The Eichler family, from the left; dad Evan Eichler, holding daughter Rowan, 4, daughter Charlie, 5, and mom Kendra, pictured Saturday morning, March 25, before the start of the 5th Annual Rowan’s Run to Ruby’s Rainbow foundation. The foundation exists to help young adults with Down Syndrome to succeed in having a bright and productive future. This year’s run raised over $30,000 toward the cause, which has totaled just over $100,000 to Ruby’s Rainbow in five-years since the local Kent Island event began.
“And they’re off!” The start of this year’s 5th Annual Rowan’s Run, Saturday morning, March 25, from the Chesapeake Business Park in Stevensville. Several hundred people of all ages joined in to help raise over $30,000 to benefit Ruby’s Rainbow foundation, which helps young adults with Down Syndrome have bright and successful futures.
Top four winners in the Children’s portion of the 5th Annual Rowan’s Run, held Saturday morning, March 25, from the left; 3rd Place finishers, relatives Luke, 5, and Alex Garcia, 7, of Stevensville, 1st Place winner (for the second consecutive year!) Mak Kline, 9 of Chester with a time of 7 minutes, 33 seconds for a mile, and 2nd Place Jullian Brice, 9, of Grasonville. Also pictured, Rowan’s Run sponsor Kendra Eichler presented each with a medal.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
18 local children started a 1 mile fun run as part of the 5th Annual Rowan’s Run, Saturday morning, March 25, from the parking area in the Chesapeake Business Park in Stevensville.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
The logo for this year’s 5th Annual Rowan’s Run — “Dream BIG. Love Fiercely. Snuggle Hard.” The event was held Saturday morning, March 25.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
STEVENSVILLE — Saturday morning, March 25, the 5th Annual Rowan’s Run was held as a benefit for Ruby’s Rainbow foundation, which supports young adults with Down Syndrome to help prepare them for a fulfilling and successful life. Rowan Eichler, of Stevensville, now 4, was born with Down Syndrome, and her parents established “Rowan’s Run” in her name.
The Eichler family have a strategy for life: “Adapt and succeed.” Whatever life throws at you, that’s their immediate response. They did that with Rowan and they’ve done it with their business, especially during the pandemic — Eastern Shore Performance (Fitness) Center, in Stevensville.
“Rowan continues to progress in her motor skills and learning more and more to live independently as a growing child,” Kendra Eichler, who is Rowan’s mom, said.
That’s the vision her family has for Rowan, to develop into a young adult who can live her life enjoying all she has the potential to succeed in. Providing her the environment to nurture that growth is what her parents and siblings are doing for Rowan now.
There are 265 post-secondary schools in the nation equipped to help Down Syndrome individuals with higher education and vocational training opportunities. That’s where Ruby’s Rainbow comes in, as a registered 501(c)3 organization, they provide scholarships to young DS adults to continuing learning and progressing to develop further employable skills.
Last year, Rowan’s Run raised $26,000. This year’s goal was to exceed $30,000, and that was achieved, bringing their 5-year run total to just over $100,000 donated to Ruby’s Rainbow.
This year, by chance, was the first year the run was held on Saturday morning. Previously, it was held on Sunday mornings.
This year’s run was held with the prediction of rain looming as the forecast. It appeared that few people were discouraged by the prediction of rain. Fortunately, the rain held off until the race had started. Several hundred people turned out for the event again. The run continues to grow in numbers and support from the community.
