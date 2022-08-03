Governor Larry Hogan thanks federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic for awarding Maryland a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to create an apprenticeship model for the region’s growing offshore wind industry.
Governor Larry Hogan thanks federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic for awarding Maryland a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to create an apprenticeship model for the region’s growing offshore wind industry.
PHOTO BY JOE ANDRUCYK
Gov. Larry Hogan says the Good Jobs Challenge grant will help ensure a steady workforce for the region’s growing offshore wind energy.
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the awarding of a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for the Maryland Department of Labor to implement a new apprenticeship model to support the region’s growing offshore wind industry.
Maryland’s project is one of 32 chosen nationwide out of more than 500 applicants. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced the winners earlier Aug. 3.
“This funding will ensure that Maryland employers and job seekers stand ready to meet the demands of the flourishing offshore wind industry, which is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs in the State of Maryland and yield an economic impact of nearly $3 billion over the next 20 years in the Baltimore area and Central Maryland alone,” said Hogan. “I want to sincerely thank Secretary Raimondo, Deputy Secretary Graves, and everyone at the U.S. Department of Commerce for recognizing that the State of Maryland truly is open for business, and that we have the tools and the talent necessary to continue building a steady pipeline of well-trained, skilled workers for these jobs of the future.”
In partnership with leading employers, including Chesapeake Shipbuilding, Crystal Steel Fabricators, US Wind and Ørsted Offshore North America and seven local unions, the Maryland Works For Wind program will build a training model that meets the needs of employers and local communities. With a focus on formerly incarcerated individuals, veterans, disconnected youth and other underserved populations, the Department of Labor will train thousands of individuals to enter well-paying jobs in the industry. Overall, Maryland Works for Wind will place and/or upskill more than 4,300 Marylanders, strategically leverage $30 million in state and employer resources and foster economic activity in 18 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions.
“Ørsted is proud to be making significant commitments to develop supply chain, manufacturing, and operations capabilities across Maryland as we develop Skipjack Wind,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America. “The Maryland Works for Wind initiative positions the state to build a pipeline of skilled talent to support Skipjack Wind’s development and other projects in the U.S. and globally. Ørsted is excited to work with the Maryland Department of Labor and its partners to ensure all Marylanders have access to the skills needed to secure good-paying jobs in offshore wind.”
The governor was joined at Wednesday’s event by U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves, Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson, Rep. Kweisi Mfume, Rep. John Sarbanes and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
“The Biden Administration applauds Maryland Department of Labor’s efforts to boost the state’s growing offshore wind industry,” said Graves. “This EDA investment will create new job training opportunities that will lead to good-paying, clean energy jobs for local workers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.