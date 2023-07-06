LEONARDTOWN — Wednesday and Thursday were the days firefighters throughout the region said farewell to firefighter Brice Clayton Trossbach. The 25-year-old with Naval District Washington died during the morning hours of June 27 while battling a two-alarm blaze at a home on Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown.
In addition to being a firefighter at Naval Air Station Patuxent, Trossbach had spent seven years as a volunteer, first with Leonardtown and then Bay District.
Oliver Alkire, a deputy fire marshal with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, told Southern Maryland News Wednesday morning that the investigation of the fire continues and is not expected to be resolved quickly.
Alkire noted that in addition to his agency’s team of investigators, personnel from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Prince George’s County Fire Department and Anne Arundel County Fire Department participated in the on-site investigation, which covered 2½ days.
“The investigation is ongoing and will continue as evidence is pieced together,” the state fire marshal’s office reported late last week. “Those critical pieces of information, combined with weather data, video footage, forensic examination of wiring and piping, and trace evidence that has been collected will require extensive analysis. While the owners and neighbors heard a loud sound consistent with a lightning strike, investigators must examine every possible cause before they reach a final conclusion.”
In addition to fire investigators, several K9 teams and electrical engineers with ATF aided probers at the site. Heavy machinery was deployed to move several layers of fire debris.
According to the fire marshal’s office and St. Mary’s County’s computer-aided dispatch, the call of a house fire was received shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The agency reported conducting close to 100 interviews.
“Firefighters arrived and discovered heavy fire throughout the two-story, 2,500-square-foot home,” the fire marshal’s office reported. “As firefighters conducted an interior attack, the first floor collapsed into the home’s basement, trapping Trossbach. A ‘mayday’ was issued, and fellow firefighters rescued Trossbach. Despite resuscitation efforts, Trossbach died as a result of his injuries.”
Two other firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the blaze.
According to county land records, the home is owned by Richard and Grace McNeil.
An obituary onoted Trossbach grew up in a farming family and a first-responder community. The future firefighter participated in 4-H farm activities as a youth. He attended Father Andrew White School and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 2015.
The logistics for Thursday’s funeral and procession for Trossbach indicated some daunting challenges for motor vehicle travelers in the Hollywood, California, Lexington Park and Leonardtown areas.
The funeral service was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and last approximately two hours, followed by a 28-mile procession planned to first traverse southbound Route 235 to the base’s Gate One. The procession was to travel on Cuddihy Road, to Tate Road and Cedar Point Road, going past the base fire station.
After leaving the base and traveling past Bay District, the procession traveled to Leonardtown via Route 5, subsequently passing the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. Graveside services at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown were open to the public. The subsequent inurnment was for the family only.
The procession was to take the cortege past the three firehouses where Trossbach served during his lifetime.
While numerous fire companies throughout the state were anticipated for the funeral and procession, there are several companies that have stepped up to allow local volunteers a chance to grieve.
According to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Facebook page, crews from Solomons, North Beach, Huntingtown, Potomac Heights, Queenstown and Centreville — the latter two being Eastern Shore fire departments — would fill in during the ceremonies and bereavement periods.
Trossbach is survived by his parents Warren and Diane, his brother Jared, sister-in-law Kaitlyn, nephew Rhett and his fiancee Cheyenne Sederbaum.
Memorial contributions in Brice Trossbach’s name may be made to Bay District Volunteer Fire Department or the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.
