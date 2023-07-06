visitation 2

A giant American flag hangs at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department during visitation services Wednesday for firefighter Brice Trossbach, who was killed June 27 while battling a house fire in Leonardtown.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID

LEONARDTOWN — Wednesday and Thursday were the days firefighters throughout the region said farewell to firefighter Brice Clayton Trossbach. The 25-year-old with Naval District Washington died during the morning hours of June 27 while battling a two-alarm blaze at a home on Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown.


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.