ANNAPOLIS — The most comprehensive and ambitious climate bill coursing through this year’s legislative session faced its first hearing in the House of Delegates Thursday following a series of amendments that committee and bill leaders described as disappointing.
The Climate Solutions Now Act (SB 528) was the first topic discussed in the House Environment and Transportation Committee’s March 24 meeting. Unlike many legislative hearings, the committee only allowed oral testimony from bill sponsors, in this case, Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-22-Prince George’s.
Chair Del. Kumar Barve, D-17-Montgomery, explained that with the House’s climate package — which was split into four bills, as opposed to the Senate’s omnibus presentation, and shares several commonalities — the committee had already heard upwards of 20 hours of testimony on SB 528’s fundamental components.
Among its most notable features, the Climate Solutions Now Act would put Maryland on a faster track than the nation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Specifically, it sets a benchmark for 2030 to reduce emissions by 60% of 2006 levels, with a larger plan of reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.
Though it hasn’t moved past committee, the House bill aiming to accelerate state emission goals was altered to extend its first reduction timeline from 2030 to 2032.
With a slideshow that began with photos of flooding events in Annapolis and Ellicott City, Pinsky introduced provisions in the bill to help Maryland accomplish its emission goals, including the changeover to an electric vehicle fleet for the state government, and the establishment of a state fund to leverage private investment in low-emission projects.
Beyond transportation and construction, SB 528 includes provisions on environmental justice and education as well. If passed, the bill would establish a Climate Justice Corps program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address related public health issues in communities disproportionately affected by climate change. The bill would also require school systems planning to construct new buildings in the next decade to build at least one to meet net-zero energy requirements.
Exemptions will be available to locations that face spatial limitations or if it’s determined that a net-zero school, even with available state funding, would cost more to construct than a traditional building.
Despite expressing disappointment in changes that secured Senate approval earlier this month — such as dropping electrification requirements for new buildings in favor of an independent study evaluating the grid’s ability to handle the transition — Pinsky told the committee he was open to further amendments to the bill.
The study, which Pinsky called “plan B,” will be spearheaded by the Building Codes Administration and the Public Service Commission. Final recommendations about whether or not Maryland’s electric grid can accommodate the additional load of building electrification would be due Dec. 1, 2023.
Del. Lorig Charkoudian, D-20-Montgomery, expressed concern that the study will rely too heavily on the input of utility providers who she said have a vested, financial interest in continuing fossil fuel service.
Noting independent consultants will be used for the study, Pinsky said any attempts to thwart the effort should result in jail time, again welcoming amendments to the bill’s language.
“I’m not worried about it getting hijacked,” Pinsky said of the study. “But the clearer we are, the sharper we are with what we want and why we want it—I think is fine.”
On technical questions, such as methodology and other sources of clean energy, Pinsky said SB 528’s power comes from whittling Maryland’s dependence on fossil fuels, not in standardizing jurisdictions’ approaches to combating climate change.
The Climate Solutions Now Act faces two more readings in House committees and a floor vote before it can be passed into law.
However, facing criticism and a possible veto from Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who called the bill a “reckless and controversial energy tax bill” earlier this month, both chambers would need to accept a final version of the bill by March 31. Doing so would give lawmakers enough time to override a veto before session adjourns on April 11.
