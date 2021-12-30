ANNAPOLIS — As 2020 was coming to a close, Charlie Benil noticed his morning walks were becoming harder and harder.
His regular adventures to grab the mail — a 300 foot journey down his driveway towards the base of Kent Island — had become a burden. He was tired, “winded,” he said. At first, he thought his mild case of asthma might have been making a return.
But when the problem didn’t go away, and his walks had become dramatic – approaching his house, his feet started shuffling beneath him — Benil sought an opinion.
He met with doctors at the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) in Annapolis. They recommended stress tests, which Benil promptly failed, and told him they should take a closer look at his heart. The Kent Island resident, a retired IT manager who remains active maintaining his acre-and-a-half property, thought, at most, a stent might be needed.
The doctors came back with a different idea. Benil had five heart blockages, two of them, physicians said, were at 90 percent. He was going to need bypass surgery.
“I was shocked, truly in shock,” Benil recalled.
Benil had the option to travel from Kent Island to Johns Hopkins. He could have crossed the Bay Bridge and made his way into Prince George’s County, or press further on into Washington D.C. But the LHAAMC staff gave him another option; they’d recently opened their own cardiac surgical program and were accepting patients.
“I wanted to be local. That was important to me,” Benil said. “I wanted to be somewhere where my family was close and could come over if they had to very quickly.”
Going into the operating room Jan. 25, 2021, Benil was the eighth patient to undergo heart surgery at what was, more or less, his hometown hospital.
It was a major success. In fact, Benil was in such good shape that the staff not only called him “the most improved patient they had ever seen,” but he was told he could end cardiac therapy early. He had completed only 20 of his 30 prescribed sessions and, taking the same test that he had at the beginning of the ordeal, he improved 187 percent.
“I was amazed that after the operation was over, I had...almost zero discomfort in my chest, in my heart area,” he said. “And now that I’ve gone through this year of recovery time, I’m 100 percent back. I have no problems. I can go. I can lift. I can can do whatever I want.”
In the several months since Benil’s surgery, dozens more have followed him, and less than a year after the hospital launched its heart program, LHAAMC completed its 100th surgery in October.
According to Dr. Daniel Lee, chief of cardiac surgery at LHAAMC, the hospital has conducted over 130 surgeries in its first year of operation. Though LHAAMC added its second surgeon, Dr. Murtaza Dawood, earlier this winter, Lee completed most of the surgeries himself – including Benil’s.
“To me, when I came here, it just seemed to be a wonderful situation where we could really build something wonderful for the surrounding communities,” Lee said in an interview.
Lee said that out of all the program’s patients, approximately 20 percent were from the Eastern Shore.
“Before our program opened up, you’d have to drive right past our hospital and then drive another hour fighting city traffic and everything else,” Lee said of Eastern Shore residents. “The Eastern Shore is a region that can really benefit [from our program]...so it’s not as much of a hardship when they need their medical care.”
Prior to joining LHAAMC in July 2020, Lee was a faculty cardiothoracic surgeon and co-director of the Center for Aortic Disease at Baylor Scott & White Health in Central Texas. According to a press release, he was the most productive cardiothoracic surgeon at BSW from 2018 to 2020.
In addition to having family in New Jersey, Lee said the idea of starting a cardiac surgery program from scratch, being given the opportunity to educate and build something with a team was what drew him toward the Annapolis position.
“Building a program from scratch during a pandemic, you could probably write a book about it,” Lee joked. “Being able to build a program from scratch is sort of a rare opportunity to really leave an imprint and legacy.”
When asked what the first step was to molding the program, Lee said that beyond providing “world-class, innovative care,” it was to give the program “a personal, community, individualized attention.”
“You’re not just a number in a huge hospital,” Lee explained. “The nurses and everyone actually know your name and want to hear about your story and make you feel like part of the family.”
Benil remembered the kindness of the staff during his treatment at LHAAMC, recalling one nurse who would stay and talk with him after her shifts had ended, sometimes for over an hour.
“I think the people were the number one thing,” Benil said. “I can’t say enough for the surgical team, and I can’t say enough for the recovery people.”
Speaking with The Bay Times nearly a year after he first noticed an issue and shortly before the holiday season, Benil became emotional.
“My favorite saying now to everyone is ‘I’m still here,’” Benil said. “And that was what I wanted.”
