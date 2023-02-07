Medicaid Coverage-Maryland

State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during a news conference about a package of health care legislation on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Annapolis. Lam has expressed concern about how well the state will be able get health insurance for up to 80,000 people in Maryland who are now on Medicaid but may not be eligible this spring due to the sunset of a COVID-19 health emergency requirement that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid. 

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients.


