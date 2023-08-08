On July 21, Baltimore City police, first responders and outreach workers went in full force to clear out the homeless encampment at the corner of Dundalk and Holabird Avenues.
A “No Trespassing” notice was posted earlier this month, stating that the area would be cleared on July 21. The Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services and nonprofit groups visited the site before it was cleared to connect people with resources like shelter and drug treatment. The area was cleared by noon.
“Members of the Baltimore County Homeless Services Division have been working closely with Baltimore City officials to address the encampment near Dundalk and Holabird Avenues,” Baltimore City police said in a statement sent to the Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association. “We understand how concerning it is to see this situation in your community. As the encampment is located on city property, the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services is leading response efforts in coordination with other City agencies, including the Baltimore City Police Department, Baltimore City Department of Public Works, and Baltimore City Department of Transportation with support from nonprofit organizations under contract with Baltimore County to provide outreach and access to services.”
People began living in tents on a strip of grass in front of the Holabird Business Park earlier this year. Community groups wrote to county and city leaders for months asking for a solution, but the encampment was located just inside the city line. The Baltimore County government doesn’t have any jurisdiction on that property, but county police officers are often on standby just up the street.
The Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association joined with other community groups on the city-county line: Boston Courts, Norwood-Holabird and Graceland Park. In February, they wrote a letter to officials to request a solution.
People living in tents long-term poses a lot of public health concerns, and city police were regularly called out to the encampment. Several people in the camp used drugs during the daytime, and panhandling at the intersection was very common.
Baltimore police Precinct 12 Capt. Glenn Wiedeck and City Police Maj. Kiera Saunders had coordinated for crime calls associated with the camp. It was a welcome collaboration between the city and county law enforcement.
“They’re actually speaking to each other right now and that didn’t happen in the past,” ODNA President Jess Lilli said in April.
Last month, the Baltimore County Continuum of Care Homeless Roundtable hosted a job and resource fair at the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center. The Baltimore County Homeless Services Division continually works to help people who are homeless and seeking help.
Baltimore County Police issued a statement promising to help connect homeless people with resources, and prevent a similar encampment from forming in Dundalk.
“Though this is a Baltimore City operation the Baltimore County Police Department is aware of the impact it may have on the surrounding county communities and is taking steps to offer any homeless person(s) services and resources if they attempt to migrate into Baltimore County,” BCPD said. “Officers will also be in place to remind any of these homeless person(s) that the camp sites they are used to in Baltimore City will not be allowed in Baltimore County.”
