Baltimore-Highway Grant

FILE - This Feb. 15, 2023 file photo shows a portion of Baltimore's so-called "Highway to Nowhere" in Baltimore. Members of Maryland's congressional delegation announced earlier this week a $2 million grant award to the city of Baltimore to create a plan for demolishing a failed highway construction project that decimated Black neighborhoods decades ago. 

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file

BALTIMORE — Using $2 million in federal grant funding, Baltimore officials will start developing a plan to reconnect Black neighborhoods by potentially demolishing a stretch of thoroughfare that displaced hundreds of families amid a failed highway construction project decades ago.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.