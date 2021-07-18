BALTIMORE — Efforts to bring the 2026 World Cup soccer games to Maryland got a boost from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.
Rutherford and Scott have both endorsed efforts to bring World Cup games to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
The U.S., Canada and Mexico are hosting 2026 games with Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia and FedEx Field in Prince George's County in the mix of potential games along with other major cities.
FIFA — soccer’s governing body — will conduct site visits later this year as part of the process to pick venues.
Scott and Rutherford have been named co-chairs of of the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 FIFA World Cup Host City effort.
The Baltimore Ravens football team is also part of the effort to bring World Cup to the downtown stadium.
“The Baltimore-Maryland 2026 bid has unwavering support from the communities that would benefit immensely from World Cup play in Maryland. Maryland has extensive experience hosting major sporting events, as well as the capabilities and infrastructure to deliver a memorable experience for players and spectators alike. Bringing the World Cup to this region is a gateway to broaden the world soccer following, and further develop the sport in North America,” Rutherford said.
The Baltimore and D.C. region have a rich soccer history including D.C. United in Major League Soccer and the Baltimore Blast indoor soccer team.
The U.S. is currently hosting Gold Cup soccer games featuring national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean.
