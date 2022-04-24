STEVENSVILLE — The federally sanctioned study weighing options for a new crossing route above the Chesapeake Bay identified the two-mile area surrounding the current Bay Bridge as the “preferred” corridor for construction, should a new or renovated bridge be developed.
Approved by the Federal Highway Administration and the Maryland Transportation Authority earlier this month, the first analytical tier of the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study was published online Thursday, marking a halfway point in the state’s long-drawn attempt to address its outdated, two-span bridge.
A second tier evaluating the chosen location and proposing design tactics for a new crossing is still required under the National Environmental Policy Act. Projected to take four or five years to complete, it would provide the schematics of the project and decide how and where construction would take place.
However, despite pleas from state and local politicians, Tier 2 funding has not yet been secured.
“I am pleased we are finally completed with this phase that formally confirms what we’ve known for some time. It has taken far longer than we ever imagined,” said Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36-Upper Shore. “From all indications, Tier 2 is more in-depth and time-intensive,” Hershey added. “We still need the MDTA to secure funding for this phase and I would have liked to hear more on next steps and how this moves forward.”
The released 582-page document includes a final environmental impact statement and record of decision that selects Corridor 7, the fused U.S. routes 301 and 50 that encompass the current Bay Bridge, as its preferred corridor alternative. With the record of decision, the federal government supported the MDTA’s choice, whittled from 14 possible swaths spanning over 100 miles of the Bay.
Though two of those areas were discussed in the Thursday document, one north and one south of the current location, Corridor 7 was ultimately chosen by the FHWA for its engineering, cost and environmental benefits — many of which result from it having the least amount of water to navigate.
Transportation officials also noted that keeping the present corridor would deter development from fracturing into different rural areas of the Eastern Shore. The study speculated that creating crossings in corridors above or below the current bridge — and thus, establishing new connections between the Shore, Washington D.C. and Baltimore — could lead to “substantial pressure” for residential development “with corresponding impacts to farmland and natural resources.”
A no-build approach involving improvements and regular maintenance to the Bay Bridge was also considered, as were mass transit alternatives including ferry and rail services. Finding those ideas would not relieve congestion or provide “dependable and reliable travel times” on their own, they were dismissed as standalone solutions, though the report does suggest considering them “in combination” for Tier 2.
Traffic on both sides of the Bay has headlined discussions of the bridge’s renovation or replacement. According to the state, in 2017, the bridge carried a daily average of 118,600 vehicles on summertime weekends and 68,600 vehicles on non-summer weekdays. As traffic peaks, fluxes of vacationers and commuters plug the highways and the surrounding backroads.
In an interview Thursday, QA Commissioner Jim Moran called Tier 1 “the beginning of the end” for the county’s summertime traffic issues. Last September, the QA Commissioners spearheaded local calls for a single, eight-lane Bay Bridge, an effort that eventually spurred support from eight other jurisdictions, including the Anne Arundel County Council.
According to Jack Broderick, president of the Kent Island Heritage Society and the former chair of the state’s Chesapeake Bay Bridge Reconstruction Advisory Group, the commissioners’ resolution last fall put an option “on the table” that wasn’t there before.
“This is a very big step,” Moran said. “I regret that it took six years but either way, I’m glad it’s done. And now we just need to make sure that phase two moves forward so we can have a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel for our citizens and their traffic issues.”
Critics, including Broderick and the Queen Anne’s Conservation Association, argue that the MDTA’s forecasts are based on outdated and “methodologically unsound” traffic data. Data which QACA board leaders said produces inflated projections and doesn’t consider the long-term effects of the pandemic.
A 2020 study sponsored by the QACA — and conducted by AKRF, a Hanover-based environmental planning and engineering firm — concluded that a new Bay crossing wouldn’t be necessary until the latter part of the century. Though both spans of the bridge have nearly surpassed their 50-year lifespans, the report states that they can be safely maintained through 2065, when the bridge “may require major rehabilitation but would not be structurally deficient or functionally obsolete.”
In March, following the commissioner’s resolution, QACA partnered with AKRF for another study, this one assessing the impact an eight-lane bridge would have on traffic. Explaining that a wider crossing would require wider highways to successfully lessen congestion, the study said the expansion would only “temporarily” relieve gridlock before attracting more drivers.
Its estimates predict traffic would increase at least 30% within five years of the crossing’s completion. To support its argument, the study referenced travel data following the 1973 installation of the Bay Bridge’s second span; it showed that after five years, daily traffic rose 37%.
Researchers said the state’s projections did not account for traffic growth on the bridge’s connecting highways, nor did they analyze the resulting environmental effects. In total, the report estimates over $1.35 billion in widening projects along nearly 70 miles of highway, an effort which may result in “significant disruptions” to municipalities along U.S. Route 50, require approximately 230 acres of land, and potentially take over 20 years to complete.
QACA Executive Director Jay Falstad said the Tier 1 report does not set up a proper foundation to move forward with a second study or, eventually, a new bridge. He said the state has “obviously” not considered the impact highway expansion will have on local businesses, including the ones on U.S. Route 50,
In addition to the impact, Falstad said the MDTA failed to adequately consider different no-build solutions, like congestion pricing and intermittent high-occupancy vehicle lanes.
“There are a bunch of things the state could be looking at, if they had the courage to do so, to alleviate some of the traffic challenges that we experience,” Falstad said.
To view the final environmental impact study/record of decision online, visit www.baycrossingstudy.com.
Hard copies will also be available to review at several library locations in the study area, including Easton, St. Michaels, Kent Island, Centreville and Chestertown.
