BALTIMORE — U.S. President Joe Biden said he could deploy National Guard troops to ports and as truck drivers if supply chain troubles continue to impact the economy.
Biden said there was a potential to deploy troops at ports and to transport goods via trucks during a town hall event hosted by CNN in Baltimore on Thursday.
The U.S. economy is challenged by inflation and supply chain snafus causing some shortages at grocery stores and other retailers. There are concerns about products being on shelves as well as higher prices for the Christmas holiday shopping season.
Ships are backed up at ports and a shortage of truckers and other workers are part of the problem. Biden has gotten ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach to extend their hours.
Biden said National Guard troops could be used if the supply chain situation does not improve.
National Guard and other troops have been deployed to help with mass COVID vaccination pushes by the Biden administration as well as for security in D.C. after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by some Trump supporters and in the run-up and aftermath of Biden’s inauguration.
The economy continues to be challenged by inflation, some products charges and employers struggling to fill jobs.
Biden blamed fear of COVID for part of the difficulty in filling jobs.
The Democratic president also said during the CNN town hall that police and emergency responders to who resist government mandates to get COVID vaccine should lose their jobs.
Biden dismissed the civil and personal liberty arguments brought by those resist government and employer vaccine mandates.
The Americans with Disabilities Act offers medical and religious exemptions to vaccine mandates.
