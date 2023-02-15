Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham. 

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

LANHAM — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Republican policies would blow up the national debt by $3 trillion over 10 years, taking direct aim at GOP lawmakers who say their priority is a balancing the federal budget.


