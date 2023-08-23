Blood on board

Dr. Thomas Scalea, the physician-in-chief, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, system chief for Critical Care Services, University of Maryland Medical System, explains that administering blood prior to a patient’s arrival at the hospital can improve survival in trauma situations.

 COURTESY MSP

MIDDLE RIVER — Tuesday, the Maryland Department of State Police, Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems and University of Maryland Medical Center announced a new public-private collaboration for lifesaving trauma response for Marylanders. Whole blood is used for emergency transfusions when minutes are critical, and is now available on board MSP’s fleet of “Trooper” helicopters used in prehospital air medical response for critically injured patients.


  

