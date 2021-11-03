Brewery releases new ale brewed with Maryland hops

FREDERICK — Flying Dog Brewery announced last month the 2021 release of Field Notes Pale Ale, a beer created in partnership with the University of Maryland (UMD) College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (AGNR).
Field Notes is brewed with hops grown at a UMD research farm in Keedysville, Maryland, and the varieties of Maryland hops in Field Notes include Comet, Glacier and Sorachi Ace.
Field Notes is a 5.6% ABV pale ale with notes of citrus and pine.
“After six years working closely with the university, it is inspiring to see the project growing to new heights,” said Ben Savage, chief marketing officer at Flying Dog Brewery. “Flying Dog Brewery and the University of Maryland are perfect partners for this project and we together look forward to sharing Field Notes with Marylanders this fall.”
The UMD and Flying Dog partnership began in 2015. The goal of the study was to gather research and lay the groundwork for a commercially viable hop producing industry in Maryland that mirrors the success of hop growing ventures in the Pacific Northwest.
This research project was always intended to grow beyond just the hop farms. UMD recently announced the launch of its Fermentation Science major based in AGNR. Flying Dog will be working with UMD on course development and is excited to share the years of research involved with Field Notes with the next generation of brewers and beer enthusiasts.
“We are excited to extend the partnership with Flying Dog once again with the production of Field Notes. It coincides perfectly with the recent announcement of the brand-new Fermentation Science major in our college which was launched this fall,” said Frank Coale, assistant dean for strategic initiatives in AGNR.
Field Notes was available in 6-packs of 12 oz. bottles only at Maryland retailers by the end of October. Consumers are encouraged to visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to locate inventory near them: flyingdog.com/beer-finder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.