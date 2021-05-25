State and federal investigators sifted through the remains of a huge fire that erupted in Solomons late Monday night, and by early Tuesday afternoon made the determination that the multi-million dollar fire was sparked by a candle.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the candle was being used by a homeless man who was inside a camper trailer located in the rear of the Solomons Veterinary Medical Center and Patuxent Adventure Center.
The fire was discovered and called in shortly before 11 p.m.
The person, who had taken refuge inside the camper trailer, was able to escape and then fled the area. The fire marshal’s press release stated that early Tuesday morning, investigators were able to locate and identify the 38-year-old man, whose name was not being released at this time. The man was taken to a local hospital for an unrelated medical emergency.
According to Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department spokesman Norman Rae, the person who called in the fire “reported of a potential explosion before seeing flames through the roof.”
Investigators have not been able to confirm there was an explosion at the fire’s outset.
Rae reported that firefighters “arrived on the scene to find a strip mall with heavy fire through the roof and called for second alarm operations, which dispatch multiple additional agencies from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert for assistance. Immediately command established defensive operations in order to save surrounding properties and businesses.”
“Firefighters were successful in rescuing two pets from Solomons Veterinary Medical Center,” the state fire marshal’s office reported, also saying that crews from Prince George’s County assisted.
According to Rae, “one firefighter was treated for dehydration and smoke inhalation. No other victims or injuries have been reported at this time.”
Rae reported that firefighters “established ladder pipe operations around the building in order to flow water down onto the scene.” About two hours into battling the blaze “command called for several excavators to assist with pulling the building down in order for firefighters to get deeper into the scene to extinguish the center of the fire.”
“An exterior attack was used with multiple wagon and ladder pipes operating,” Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Charles Miedzinski reported. “Units operated for several hours to bring the fire under control.”
Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Brad Saunders reported crews from that Charles County company were alerted for mutual aid shortly before midnight. “Upon arrival, the crew from Engine Tanker 2 staged on the scene while water supply operations were solicited,” he wrote in his posted report.
In addition to the veterinary center, the businesses that were affected were Patuxent Adventure Center, Vintage Treasures and Used Furniture, Tiki Tanning and Boutique, and HLW Electric.
Tuesday afternoon the fire marshal’s office estimated the damage at $3 million.
“It’s heartbreaking, it was a total loss,” said Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who mentioned during his report at Tuesday’s meeting that county government’s economic development staff was reaching out the displaced businesses to offer them assistance.
“Economic development has been in contact with the property owner, listing agent and affected business owners to determine what assistance may be needed,” Sarah Ehman, Calvert government spokeswoman, told Southern Maryland News. “Staff has also reached out to adjoining property owners who may be affected by demo, construction and utility interruptions. Staff will continue to stay in close contact with all affected businesses throughout the process of recovery. In addition, economic development, public works, and inspections and permits staff are collaborating closely to help businesses reopen as soon as possible.”
Ehman also said the issue of adequate water supply to suppress the fire in Solomons, an area served by public water, might have been a hindrance during the fire fight.
“We are aware that water restrictions were reported during the fire,” Ehman stated. “At this time there have been no indications that water supply was low and staff are investigating the possible cause.”
In addition to the fire marshal’s office, personnel from the Bureau or Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. The human investigators were assisted by K9s Sky and Zoro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.