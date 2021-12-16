ANNAPOLIS — Carl O. Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African-American Leaders, expressed the Caucus's support for a resolution introduced and passed on Monday, Dec. 13, by the president of the Commissioners of Cambridge expressing their support for the newly formed Caucus of African-American Leaders on the Eastern Shore. The resolution No. 21-19 acknowledges systemic racism and pledges to work with the Caucus in eradicating racism and bigotry on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
The resolution, introduced by Commissioner Lajan Cephas, was the first of its kind put forth by a local municipality. Similar resolutions by African American elected officials are expected to be introduced in Berlin and Pocomoke City next month. The Caucus of African American Leaders has made the eradication of racism a priority.
The Caucus of African-American Leaders is a consortium of Black elected officials, NAACP leaders, lawyers, clergy, retired law enforcement officials and activists. Recently the Caucus of African-American Leaders formed a chapter on Maryland's Eastern Shore. They are monitoring the trial of four African American teenagers who were arrested in Ocean City earlier this year for allegedly violating a local ordinance on the boardwalk.
"It was the late renowned author James Baldwin who said, 'Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.' We applaud the elected officials on Maryland Eastern Shore for their willingness to address this issue head-on," Snowden said.
The Caucus, which supported the removal of the Confederate Monument at the Talbot County Circuit Court in Easton, is expected in January to call for a bridge that was named after a prominent segregationist to be renamed as well in January in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.
"We intend to use every tool at our disposal to combat racism," Snowden said. "The City of Cambridge, which produced the legendary late civil rights leader Gloria Richardson, would be proud of her city today."
