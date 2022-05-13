This 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was set on fire about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Dunkin’ parking lot in Centreville. According to the Centreville Police Department, arson was allegedly motivated by a “rebel flag” sticker on the truck.
CENTREVILLE — A white man from Centreville pleaded guilty Tuesday, May 3, to two of seven charges after setting a truck with a Confederate flag sticker on fire last October.
Originally facing a maximum sentence of more than 40 years incarceration, Todd Allan Jarrard, 53, pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to threatening arson and the malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
The 11 years he was sentenced to between the two charges were suspended, though Jarrard faces 36 months of supervised probation. And according to Circuit Court Legal Assistant April Pyle, he will also have to pay $2,326.12 in restitution.
On October 30, 2021, Centreville Police officers were dispatched to the Dunkin’ parking lot on Laser Drive following 911 calls from employees. There, police found a 2005 Chevy Silverado with “immediately apparent fire damage” on its hood and windshield.
The vehicle was identified as being registered to Michael James Zadar Jr., 31, of Betterton.
Investigative interviews with store employees considered a man in a red Toyota Camry who pulled into the drive-thru to order a coffee. When he made it to the window, the driver made comments regarding the truck and the Confederate sticker, telling the workers, “I hope it’s not one of yours because I’m going to set it on fire.”
The two employees looked outside following the transaction to find Jarrard setting trash on fire on the hood of the truck. One of them ran out to confront him, according to police documents, and endured a “threatening” verbal altercation.
Both workers told police they observed a small child in the back seat of the Camry.
Using security footage from the donut shop, police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which was registered to Jarrard’s wife. Two photo line-ups were prepared for the employee who confronted Jarrard in the parking lot. According to charging documents, the witness “became fearful and began to shake” when shown the suspect’s photograph.
The primary motivation for Jarrard’s act was designated as “extremist” by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
