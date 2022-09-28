CENTREVILLE — It’s 3 a.m on Aug. 10 when Centreville resident Lindsey Shepherd starts her contractions, but she doesn’t think much of it.
At around 6 or 7 a.m., her fiancé Sean McGee is getting ready for work when her contractions become more frequent — the baby is coming two weeks early.
With no babysitter, and figuring that they can meet her soon-to-be mother-in-law at the hospital to save time and resources, Lindsey and Sean gather their two young sons Kai, 5, and Finn, 3, into the car with their pajamas and stuffed animals.
It is now 8 a.m and Lindsey is looking at the Chesapeake Bay’s morning glow sitting in heavy traffic. She tells herself that she will be at the hospital in seven minutes.
After sitting in traffic, they finally arrive to Lindsey’s OB-GYN in Annapolis, but it will take minutes for her and her fiancé to realize that the wrong address was put into the GPS, instead of the birthing center.
“I think that in my head I was actually telling myself that in seven minutes, I am going to have this baby,” she said.
Concentrating too much on her goals to control her contractions and maintaining a quiet calm demeanor, Lindsey did not notice her water breaking.
The journey from the OB-GYN to the Anne Arundel's Luminis Health Medical Center is a haze.
What she does notice is the top of her baby girl’s head before the now soaking wet towel that was dry at the beginning of their journey from Centreville to Annapolis.
Lindsey is sitting in the passenger seat in a position that closely resembles a wall sit, slightly moving her pelvis forward to not prevent any disruption to the hastening arrival of her third child.
After receiving proper directions to the emergency room, Lindsey calmly and quietly informs her fiancé that she can feel the top of the baby’s head. Their arrival to the emergency room is followed by Sean jumping gates to speed into the ER office to receive a wheelchair, an item that will not work because, at this point, Lindsey is holding the baby’s head with two hands — the baby will have to be born in the passenger seat.
Lindsey recalls thinking it could be described as a scene from a movie where some yells "This woman is having a baby! We need some help!" That thought is quickly followed by intense pain; however, she stays incredibly calm in the front passenger seat of their Nissan Pathfinder to not disturb her two young kids who are still snoozing in the backseat unaware of what is ensuing.
It is at this moment that Lindsey finally admits to herself that she is nervous.
As Sean runs between the entrance to the emergency room and their Pathfinder, Maria Moody, a nurse who works in the Procedural Care Unit, crossed the lot to start her shift to continue helping patients to prepare and recover from Interventional Radiology and Cardiac Catheterization treatments.
“I knew something was a little bit off because they were parked in the spaces where emergency patients were dropped off,” Moody said.
Moody heard Lindsey’s screams and jumped right into action to activate the emergency birthing system, but as soon as she begins, she realizes that she needs to do more.
With no gown, PPE, or gloves, Moody buries the anxiety every medical professional has when in this situation, “Will the parents be okay with this despite my lacking of protective gear?”
Now instructed by Moody, Lindsey begins deep breathing through the final stage of labor. Multiple nurses and medical professionals are now forming a protective wall around the passenger seat and Sean is trying to open the back door to get a glimpse of his daughter's birth and be there to support to his soon-to-be wife. Finally, Lindsey is holding baby Beau Mcgee in her arms and is rushed into the hospital on a wheelchair—all while Kai and Finn hold their animals to their ears because Lindsey “hurt their ears” with her mild cries of pain.
“It was such a mess that I am still in shock of how it all went down,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey shared that this was the first time she has experienced giving birth naturally as she went forth with epidurals with her two sons because she thought that a natural birth was “one of the most painful things you could go through” however, in her own words, baby Beau proved to her that she was strong enough.
She shared how surprised she was to witness her kids be so well behaved and brave during this very unique situation.
“They really kept me calm,” she said.
“I don't know how Lindsey did it,” Moody said. “I didn’t even know at the time if the baby was a boy or a girl because all I could see was a baby looking healthy and breathing and thinking ‘oh this is such a blessing.' It was such an amazing moment, and to think I was the first person to hold baby Beau was just very special.”
This month marks baby Beau turning one month old, as “healthy as she can be.” Lindsey says she continues to call Beau her “star baby,” as she tells people the incredible story of how Beau was born. Someday, says Lindsey, she looks forward to sharing the story with Beau as well.
