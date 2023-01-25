Chestertown resident joins Gov. Moore's cabinet as Secretary of Planning

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Wes Moore has appointed Chestertown resident Rebecca Flora as state Secretary of Planning.
Flora was one of nine appointees that Moore announced on the day before his inauguration.
Other new cabinet members include Salisbury Mayor Jake Day as Secretary of Housing & Community Development; Kevin Atticks as Secretary of Agriculture; Serena McIlwain as Secretary of Environment; Carol Beatty as Secretary of Disabilities; Josh Kurtz as Secretary of Natural Resources; Carmel Roques as Secretary of Aging; Kevin Anderson as Secretary of Commerce; and Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller as Special Secretary of Opioid Response.
“With each announcement, we continue to build a Cabinet that reflects the state we are humbled to serve,” Moore said in a Jan. 17 news release. “These leaders bring with them great knowledge and deep expertise. This is going to be Maryland’s decade, and our team will lead with service in their hearts.”
In a written statement to the Kent County News, Flora said: “The appointment is very exciting and I am honored to be working with Governor Moore.”
In 2010 Flora launched ReMake Group LLC, a certified woman-owned business that provides strategy development, predevelopment and project management services for non-government, government and private sector clients with a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and collaborative processes, according to the news release.
Prior to that, she was senior vice president of education and research for the U.S. Green Building Council after having served as a board member of the council from 2002 to 2008. She was named the first female board chair of the U.S. Green Building Council in 2008.
Before her work with the U.S. Green Building Council, Flora served as the founding executive director of the Green Building Alliance (1997-2008) based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Under Flora’s leadership, GBA received local and national acclaim for its success as a pioneer in advancing green building practices.
During Flora’s tenure, Pittsburgh was established as the nation’s leader in green buildings, according to the news release.
Flora holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from State University of New York Plattsburgh and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Virginia Tech.
