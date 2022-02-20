ANNAPOLIS — Addressing the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday, representatives from the Maryland Department of Commerce (MDC) and the Choptank Electric Cooperative expressed concern over legislation proposing to accelerate Maryland’s carbon emission goals.
The bills, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 (SB 528) and Comprehensive Climate Solutions (HB 708), seek to push forward the climate-related benchmarks stipulated by the Biden Administration last spring, including a national target for the economy to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“It needs to have balance,” MDC Secretary Bruce Gill said of SB 528, adding that he hasn’t yet spoken with Gov. Larry Hogan about the bill. “It just goes too far too quickly. And every part of the state would feel an impact, a negative impact, in that regard.”
“I’m pro-environment,” he added. “But there’s not enough balance in that particular bill.”
Sponsored by Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-22-Prince George’s, and 26 other Senate Democrats, the Climate Solutions Now Act alters several of the climate goals set forth by the Biden Administration, in some cases asking for higher reductions or outcomes in less time.
For instance, whereas the national goal is to cut greenhouse gas pollution in half by 2030, the Maryland bill seeks to cut 60% across the same timeline. And in terms of carbon emissions, SB 528 hopes to achieve net zero by 2045, five years before the White House’s plan.
In the House of Delegates — which divided its climate legislation into several smaller bills — HB 708 maintains the same target for net-zero emissions, but extends the 60% pollution deadline to 2032.
Neither SB 528 or HB 708 have direct counterparts in the opposite chamber.
The Senate bill, which Pinsky acknowledge “pushes the envelope,” also makes significant steps towards electrification, moving buildings away from gas and oil systems. Specifically, among its many requirements, newly constructed buildings will have to meet water and heating demands without using fossil fuels by 2023, and be prepared to transition to solar energy systems.
Matthew Teffeau, government affairs manager at Choptank Electric Cooperative, said these goals were overly ambitious given the current capabilities of the electric grid — the larger system which Choptank, as an electric distributor, relies on.
In a letter addressed to Pinsky and the other members of the Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs committee, Teffeau and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative’s senior vice president of member engagement Kirk Johnson said the bill may impede their companies’ ability to deliver reliable and affordable electricity by “requiring overly burdensome and premature developments” to renewable energy infrastructure.
Speaking to the Eastern Shore’s senators and delegates, Teffeau called the goal shifts “very aggressive” and said the extra time would be needed for Choptank to properly evaluate updates to the grid and related infrastructure.
“The dates are not matching up from a statewide or national perspective,” Teffeau said.
Advocates and opponents met with the Senate committee Feb. 15 for a hearing on the Climate Solutions Now Act. In-person testimony lasted nearly five hours, with proponents commending the bill’s step-to approach in taking action against the climate crisis, and opponents claiming the approach is unrealistic and too expensive.
Kim Coble, executive director for the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, called SB 528 “the most consequential bill” facing Maryland legislators this session.
“It has more to do about Maryland’s future, the future for our health, the future of our environment than anything that you’re considering,” Coble told the committee.
Acknowledging what he described as a nearly universal desire for clean energy, Del. Steven Arentz, R-36-Queen Anne’s, chair of the Eastern Shore Delegation, was not convinced that the Climate Solutions Now Act was “common sense” legislation.
Citing conversations he’s had with major power providers in Maryland, Arentz indicated that the state’s industry is not prepared to complete the transformations outlined in the bill. He said that unavailability will force Maryland to import energy from other states — which Maryland does through the regional transmission organization PJM Interconnection — at a higher cost.
Considering also that natural gas is one of the state’s most affordable and common energy sources, Arentz warned that the transition to clean energy will lead to financial strain on Maryland’s poorer communities.
“We really have to be cautious because these things are not going to be cheaper,” Arentz said in an interview. “These are the things that people want to see us do, but the very people that we say we don’t want to hurt — the poor, the people that are disadvantaged — they’re the ones that are going to get hurt with this first.”
Beyond the heightened demands of the current and unprepared system, Arentz also acknowledged the time-consuming processes that go into developing adequate infrastructure, saying the state is “asking these companies to do stuff in five years that historically would take 10 to 15 years.”
Valerie Connelly, Choptank Electric Cooperative’s vice president of government affairs, shared the delegate’s concerns, adding that Choptank’s customers are limited by the capabilities of Maryland’s larger grid.
“If the generation and transmission folks can’t get that electric to us, we can’t get it to our members,” Connelly explained. “If we all of a sudden go to electric cars and all-electric heat systems, that’s a lot of electricity that needs to get to people on a cold winter night.”
