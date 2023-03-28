Maryland Killing Serial Podcast

FILE — Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal building after a hearing, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Annapolis. A Maryland court did not give the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” enough time to attend a court hearing in person that led to Syed’s release, a Maryland appellate court ruled Tuesday, March 28, and it ordered a new hearing to be held.

 Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland appellate court on Tuesday reinstated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction and ordered a new hearing in the case, marking the latest development in the protracted legal odyssey chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”


