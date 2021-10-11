In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, injects her with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, in Jackson, Miss.
EASTON — There have been 822 deaths attributed to COVID on the Eastern Shore during the pandemic, according to Maryland Department of Health figures. Those include 51 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Talbot County as of Monday, Oct. 11.
There have been 10,370 COVID deaths in Maryland during the pandemic, according to MDH which reported seven new deaths Monday. According to the state health agency, 85.6% of Maryland’s COVID deaths are among patients age 60 and older.
The state also reports it has administered 166,230 COVID booster shots.
Gov. Larry Hogan has an aggressive advocate for COVID booster shots as well as for approvals for vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
MDH also reports there have been 207 COVID deaths this year among the fully vaccinated. They account for 10.1% off all COVID deaths in Maryland since the end of January, according to MDH.
There have been 23,068 COVID cases and 1,699 hospitalizations for the virus statewide among the fully vaccinated, according to MDH. Breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated account for 12.2% and 10.3% of hospitalizations among all COVID cases in Maryland between the end of January and Oct. 3.
Public health officials continue to stress that the unvaccinated make up the majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths across the country.
There have been more than 711,020 deaths in the U.S. attributed to COVID during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Maryland has the seventh highest fully vaccinated rate among U.S. states at 64.8%, according to the CDC.
