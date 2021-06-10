ANNAPOLIS — The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests statewide dropped below 1% for the first time during the pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday, June 9.
The Maryland Department of Health and Hogan said the seven-day positivity rate statewide for COVID tests stands 0.95%.
The positivity rate is below 2% across much of the state.
Talbot County’s positive rate for COVID tests is 3.03%. That is the highest in the state but still below the 5% benchmark threshold set by health agencies. The Talbot County Health Department reported zero new COVID cases Wednesday and there are 11 active cases of the virus locally.
Statewide hospitalizations attributed COVID are down to 245 patients, according to MDH. That is the lowest level since March 29, 2020, according to the state health agency.
Nationally, 50.1% of the U.S. population age 12 and older is fully vaccinated. In Maryland, more than 3.05 million residents are fully vaccinated with COVID shots.
That amounts to 50.6% of Maryland’s population. Still, that means half of the state’s population is not fully vaccinated.
MDH reports 71.2% of Marylanders have had at least one COVID shot.
